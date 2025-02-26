Summary ChatGPT is evolving rapidly, with a potential GPT-4.5 release on the horizon, as per a notification in the ChatGPT Android app.

The notification doesn’t do anything yet, suggesting it went live a bit early.

Still, it’s a strong sign that a release is near, with Pro users likely getting first dibs.

It’s easy to overlook just how far ChatGPT has come in the last couple of years. Sure, it made waves when it first launched, but the version we have now is a whole different beast compared to where it started. While everyone has been busy guessing what’s next, Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, has dropped some hints that might clear things up. He has been talking up GPT-4.5, and it sounds like it could drop way sooner than anyone expected.

Users on X have reported that the ChatGPT Android app is rolling out alerts about a "GPT-4.5 research preview." However, tapping on the notification doesn’t do anything yet (via BleepingComputer). It looks like it might have gone live a bit too early.

Still, its appearance is a pretty strong hint that GPT-4.5 is just around the corner and could roll out to more users soon. The timing and wording of the alert point to Pro subscribers getting first access before anyone else.

When GPT-4.5 will actually drop is still up in the air. OpenAI’s apps aren’t fully ready to handle the new model yet, so don’t expect it to hit right away. To make things murkier, OpenAI hasn’t officially said a word about when it’s coming. Some chatter suggests it could land this week, while other whispers hint it might take longer.

ChatGPT’s interface is getting a few upgrades, too

Aside from the upgrades in GPT-4.5, AI researcher Tibor Blaho has spotted some cool tweaks being tested on ChatGPT’s web interface. OpenAI is developing a file selector that combines deep search, canvas, and image-based tools. The idea is to streamline things, giving users a one-stop spot to pick models and manage features more efficiently.

GPT-4.5 marks a big turning point for OpenAI. This shift signals the company's efforts to lean into algorithms that think more like humans, breaking down complex problems into smaller, step-by-step processes. With the addition of o3, OpenAI might claim it has hit a major AGI (artificial general intelligence) milestone, even if its idea of intelligence doesn’t exactly match how everyone else sees it. But the real test is whether this update actually changes the game, making the chatbot way more useful and impactful, no matter how people use it.