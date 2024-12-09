It was at the beginning of 2024 when OpenAI really wowed folks by showing off Sora, its text-to-video model that could easily generate believable video clips using AI and simple prompts. Of course, this was just a demo, but it opened up a whole new conversation about how this type of technology could change the face of media.

With that said, starting today, those who are subscribed to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro and Plus plans will now have access to Sora and will be able to experiment with making video clips of their own using the technology. The news comes from a livestream from OpenAI and was picked up by the folks at TechCrunch, shedding light on the new feature and how it can be used in the time being.

A new beginning for media

Of course, since this is the first public release, there are going to be limitations. The service will officially be called Sora Turbo, and it will be able to create clips that are up to 20 seconds long. Users will also have access to a variety of resolutions as well. As you can imagine, the response has been huge, and it has even caused OpenAI to take steps in order to ensure that its service is able to keep up.

While ChatGPT Pro and Plus plan members will be able to have access to this service, there is a limited amount of videos that can be created on a monthly basis. According to TechCrunch, users will be issued credits at the top of every month, which can be spent on generating new videos. Pro users will be issued 1,000 credits, while Plus members will get 10,000 credits to work with.

The cost can vary depending on a lot of factors, so check the full details before you sign up. This service will also be limited depending on the country you reside in, so again, you'll want to check the full list of supported countries before going all in. As of now, those in Europe and the UK will not have immediate access upon launch. With that said, this news is truly exciting, but it isn't the only video generator to release over the past week.

Google's Veo made its debut several days ago, being made available to those on a preview basis. For the most part, it will be interesting to see how these technologies work going forward. Since this is just the beginning, we can't even imagine what these tools will be like in a few months or years from now. But if you're curious, we recommend giving them a shot.