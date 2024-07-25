OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced a new product meant to compete with Google Search. The tool is predictably named SearchGPT, and even though it's currently a prototype, the company is already accepting sign-ups for its waitlist.

As announced on OpenAI's blog, SearchGPT is a "a temporary prototype" of the company's AI-powered search features that aims to answer your query with relevant sources rather than providing a list of links — similar in concept to Google Search's AI Overviews that rolled out earlier this year.

Source: OpenAI

You can sign up now to try it later

The SearchGPT landing page is already live, but only a small group of testers have access at this time — everyone else will have to join the waitlist. OpenAI says that once the prototype phase is over, it plans to integrate the most successful features from its SearchGPT test directly into its main ChatGPT tool.

The tool itself hopes to "quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web," two aspects that early versions of ChatGPT struggled with. OpenAI is billing it as "A new way to search," complete with the context of previous questions you've asked of the tool.

Source: OpenAI

If this all sounds a lot like Google's AI Overviews, you're not far off base. One area where OpenAI's tool hopes to do better than its Google counterpart is with sourcing. Though Google announced new prominent source chips coming to Gemini earlier today, many publishers have complained that the company's AI-powered answers, which draw information from the content those publishers create, deprives them of the traffic needed to sustain their businesses. To this end, OpenAI is working with publishers directly and will display prominent sources in the tool's answers right from the start. Publishers will even be able to manage how their content appears in SearchGPT.