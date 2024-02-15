Summary OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, is developing an AI-powered web search product to directly challenge Google, using Bing as its search engine.

It didn’t take long for other big players in the artificial intelligence space to shoot back at Google. Just last week, Google unveiled Gemini, which is really Bard AI with new clothes. Google rebranded its AI chatbot (Bard), which ran off of the Gemini large language model, to encourage synergy across its AI features (but, if we’re being honest, it just shows Google’s inability to brand properly once again). OpenAI, which gained recognition for its ChatGPT chatbot, is reportedly working on a direct competitor to Google in AI-powered search.

A source confirmed to The Information that OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, has been developing a web search product to directly take on Google. Additionally, the source said that this search will be powered by Bing, Google’s biggest competitor. This is not the first, and certainly won’t be the last time that Microsoft has attempted to make big strides where they’re merely second or third-placed in a pond with Google (and sometimes Apple).

Without much more from its source to go on, The Information reached out to both Microsoft and OpenAI for comments, but both were mum. OpenAI is one of the most well-known AI players in the game, but Google has proven its dominance in search. We tested both ChatGPT and Gemini against each other, and we think ChatGPT-4 (and 3.5) provide better answers with more context and respond better to follow-up questions than Gemini does. Gemini will be much more useful once it gets integrated across all Google products.

The obvious must be said: trying to battle Google in the domain it knows best is a challenging move. It’s David vs. Goliath, but with this ever-evolving world of innovation, being the first to develop the best possible AI search could lessen Google’s dominance. It’s sometimes hard to take products with Bing integration seriously, though, especially when it comes to what it attempts to do best: search the web. Bing AI is solid, and Bing provides a decent alternative to Google Search, but how do you get most of the world to switch over?

Last June, Bing briefly faked an AI response when users searched for Google Chrome. As the old sports saying goes, it’s hard to win a game in the first few minutes, but it’s very easy to lose one. Moves like that from Bing AI could damage Microsoft’s and OpenAI’s search for search superiority before it even gains traction in the mud.