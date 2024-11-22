Key Takeaways OpenAI is exploring a ChatGPT-powered browser, discussing deals with partners like Condé Nast and Priceline.

The company has hired former Chrome developers and also aims to power Samsung's AI, potentially rivaling Google.

Bespoke browsers are on the rise, including a potential Sonos streaming box OS, but public opinion on AI-powered browsers remains uncertain.

As courts order Google to relinquish control of the dominant Chrome browser, a familiar, upstart company could enter the fray with its own web portal. Sources told The Information that OpenAI, the controversial company behind ChatGPT, is looking to create its own web-surfing software, and has begun exploring arrangements with services and developers to supercharge its burgeoning SearchGPT technology (via Reuters).

Surf the web smartly with OpenAI

The Sam Altman-led company has been busy

Source: Levart_Photographer on Unsplash

With court orders for Google to sell Chrome complicating the previously straightforward browser market, innovators at OpenAI have already "discussed or struck deals to power search features" in its exploration of a ChatGPT-powered browser's viability. The potential move comes weeks after OpenAI's SearchGPT went public, marking the latest gauntlet to be thrown down by the AI leader at the feet of established tech and media giants.

The project's possible service and app partners include big names like Condé Nast, Priceline, and Eventbrite, with software prototypes and early designs already on the table. OpenAI technology currently powers the still-developing Apple Intelligence toolkit, which is sure to be a lucrative agreement for years to come.

Sources explained OpenAI has already hired former Chrome developers, and holds significant confidence due to ChatGPT's 300MM-weekly user base. However, insiders also purport OpenAI remains very early in the process, and has a long way to go. Early public opinion is largely questioning whether a ChatGPT browser is a worthwhile use of OpenAI's resources.

That's not all OpenAI's been up to, either. Rumors indicate it's interested in powering Samsung's Galaxy AI, too, which would give it a massive upper hand in built-in market share throughout North America, and pose it directly opposite Google at the front of the AI feature race.

Bespoke browsers partnered with powerful services and dedicated marketing streams are popping up at increasing rates, with premium entertainment tech giant Sonos also considering its own streaming box operating system in conjunction with massive advertising firm The Trade Desk. It's unclear how average users would respond to a standalone browser developed by a company famous for unabashedly scraping incredible amounts of data.