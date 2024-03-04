There are many AI systems to choose from, including Google Gemini, Samsung Galaxy AI, Meta AI, and more. ChatGPT might be the best since you can customize it for particular uses. Are you wondering what ChatGPT is, how much it costs, and whether you should use it? Read on to find out all the details about the first AI chatbot to gain worldwide recognition and kick off the excitement about this powerful technology.

An introduction to ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence service developed by OpenAI. The name begins with "Chat" because that's how you interact with the AI. GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, an AI model that condenses your prompts into tokens for rapid natural language processing.

It creates responses based on statistical data compiled during its training. It's a complex topic if you're unfamiliar with machine learning. You don't need to understand how it works to use this advanced AI tool. You type questions and commands as if talking to a person, and ChatGPT responds much like a knowledgeable human would.

OpenAI created several versions of its large language model (LLM): GPT-1, GPT-2, and GPT-3. Each successive model increased the AI's ability to understand natural language. ChatGPT launched with GPT-3.5, and GPT-4 is available to subscribers.

How much does ChatGPT cost?

You can use ChatGPT for free, but you need an OpenAI account. When you visit ChatGPT's website, you'll find the option to sign up or log in. If you used Dall-E's AI image generation or ChatGPT in the past, log in. If you don't have an OpenAI account, you can create one for free to use ChatGPT and Dall-E.

You can also install the ChatGPT app on an inexpensive Android phone or an iPhone. Since ChatGPT runs in the cloud, you can enjoy cutting-edge, high-performance AI processing anywhere you can access mobile internet.

OpenAI offers a more advanced version of ChatGPT that requires a $20 per month subscription. ChatGPT Plus uses the more advanced GPT-4 AI model that's faster, creates better responses, and has multimodal capabilities.

For example, you can use images as input, create Dall-E images without leaving ChatGPT, access online services like Instacart and Expedia, and customize ChatGPT's responses with GPTs that are pre-loaded instructions and data.

The free version of ChatGPT provides text responses from general knowledge compiled from various internet sources. ChatGPT Plus lets you upload large documents for reference so that it can act as a domain-specific LLM.

Related Best AI apps and services for your Android device Cut through the clutter to find the best AI apps for your Android.

How to use ChatGPT

ChatGPT is easy to use. Open ChatGPT's website or the app, then type your question, command, or message in the text box at the bottom of the screen.

ChatGPT typically responds quickly, depending on how busy OpenAI's servers are and whether you're a free user or a ChatGPT Plus subscriber. The AI can discuss diverse topics, help you take action on climate change, learn challenging scientific theories, write code in various programming languages, suggest gifts for people who are hard to shop for, write professional emails, and more.

Letting ChatGPT do your work while you take the day off might be tempting. AI can be helpful as a research assistant, but there are ways to detect ChatGPT plagiarism. Most schools and businesses insist on work being completed by the person who's being paid, not a clever AI.

There's a good reason for this. ChatGPT's results are usually good, but you should always double-check facts, and writing in your own voice is more engaging. AI models sometimes invent details instead of giving an incomplete response. Human experts are still required for most high-quality work, and people are the only trustworthy source of personal perspectives.

While you can talk to ChatGPT as you would a helpful and knowledgeable person, there are plenty of options to refine the results to get more useful data from your chats. To learn more, check out our complete guide to ChatGPT.

AI is everywhere

AI is everywhere, and ChatGPT is one of the many used by people, businesses, corporations, and governments. The use of AI is still a controversial topic, but there's no way to put this "genie" back into the bottle.

In a future version of Android, you might be interacting with Gemini instead of Google Assistant. While Gemini lags behind ChatGPT in some ways, that might not always be the case. Already, Google lets Gemini generate images, something that requires a subscription to ChatGPT.

To learn more about artificial intelligence, neural networks, and how they're used, check out our guide that explains what AI is and how it will affect the future.