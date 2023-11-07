Summary OpenAI unveiled new tools and services at its DevDay event, including a more powerful ChatGPT, GPT-4 Turbo, with a 128k context window capable of generating more than 300 pages of text with a single prompt.

The new Assistants API allows developers to make their AI apps multifunctional with features like function calling and Code Interpreter.

OpenAI has also announced the ability to create GPTs, custom versions of ChatGPT that require no prior coding knowledge to create. It plans to launch a GPT Store in November, where developers can create and sell custom GPTs.

OpenAI has significantly impacted everything from the workforce to the tech industry with the development of ChatGPT. The AI-fueled chatbot has seemingly endless potential, but the company behind it isn’t done just yet. At OpenAI’s DevDay event, new tools and services were revealed, including a more robust ChatGPT.

A preview of GPT-4 Turbo — the next-gen version of GPT-4 — was officially launched on November 6, as announced by OpenAI. A new Assistants API was also released, in addition to new multimodal capabilities. These are all geared toward helping developers create AI apps with more versatility. GPT-4 Turbo has a 128k context window, meaning it’s now possible to generate more than 300 pages of text with a single prompt. It’s been updated with information from world events up through April 2023, so you can rest assured that it will be pulling from a recent database. OpenAI notes that GPT-4 Turbo will be twice as cheap to use via output tokens compared to GPT-4, thanks to performance optimization. A stable model is expected to be ready within weeks.

With the new Assistants API (currently in beta), developers can now deploy capabilities, such as function calling and Code Interpreter, to make their AI apps multifunctional. OpenAI notably introduced persistent and infinity long threads to the API, which can help developers work around context window constraints. There are also new modalities, including DALL·E 3, text-to-speech, and GPT-Turbo with vision, which uses images to generate content.

OpenAI announced on the same day that it will now be possible to create custom versions of ChatGPT as well. This is meant to be a more approachable open invitation to curious users or novice developers, as no prior coding knowledge is needed. OpenAI noted that it intends to launch a GPT Store later in November 2023 to feature custom GPTs created by “verified builders.” This will give developers an opportunity to earn income from those who are using their GPT.

While these developments are all good news for AI enthusiasts, it will be interesting to see if OpenAI has bitten off more than it can chew. For example, the company only began making the Android version of ChatGPT available in July 2023, months after its launch on desktop. It’s also facing competition from more established tech giants, including Google, that are developing their own AI-based chatbots. OpenAI has the benefit of a head start, however, which may be enough to keep it in front of the pack.