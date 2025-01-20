Artificial Intelligence has reached an unexpected and transformative milestone. OpenAI announced that its tuned o3 models have broken the ARC-AGI benchmark, a critical test of human-like reasoning ability for AI systems. What does this accomplishment mean, and how will it affect our daily lives?

While this achievement won't put AGI in our pockets anytime soon, it's a key turning point in AI development. However, the massive computing power required for these models is far from practical for the consumer market. Even the most powerful phones in 2025 won't come close to running it. But this breakthrough means AGI is possible, and we may see the benefits sooner than we thought.

Understanding the ARC-AGI benchmark

Why it took 5 years to break