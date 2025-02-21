Summary OpenAI's Operator is expanding to new markets, allowing users to execute complex tasks like booking tickets and placing orders.

Operator is available to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and more.

Google's Project Mariner lags behind OpenAI's Operator, since it is still in development.

AI chatbots are already in use across industries, and the next step is already before us in the form of agentic assistants that can handle specific tasks repetitively, with slight variations. Google is laying the groundwork with Gemini Live, but OpenAI seems to be a step ahead of the best AI tools already, rolling out its agentic AI called Operator. The rollout has gathered steam now, and Operator just arrived in new markets where only ChatGPT was available until now.

OpenAI's Operator is one of the newest additions to the company's repertoire. Since its launch in January in the US, it has allowed users to execute complex instruction chains, like those needed to place an Amazon order or request a reservation at a restaurant. The agent can also book tickets for your journeys or file expense reports if you're willing to cough up the $200 monthly subscription to ChatGPT Pro.

While it is still a subscription-only service, users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and other countries can use Operator now. OpenAI's tweet about the rollout suggests every market where ChatGPT is available is on the list, save for the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, perhaps due to regulatory hurdles in these markets.

Coming to even more regions soon

But only on the web

The tweet thread reveals OpenAI is working to bring Operator to the aforementioned countries where it still isn't available, but it's worth noting that even the Pro subscribers have no way of using it through the ChatGPT app for Android. Operator is only available through its dedicated web UI.

That said, Google seems to have been left in the dust, since its Project Mariner agentic AI is still in development. More potential could be unlocked if the companies manage to make agentic AI free to use.