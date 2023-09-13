The Onyx Boox Page reminds me of the Atari Jaguar video game console from the 90s. It featured great hardware and a lot of cool capabilities, but without great games to play — it was a tough sell.

Similarly, the Boox Page offers a great E ink display, good build quality, and the freedom of Android, but unless you bring your own content to the table, it makes the conversation more complicated than it needs to be.

Onyx Boox Page 7.5 / 10 Despite its slim frame, the Onyx Boox Page contains many features that make it an attractive choice for your next e-reader. It sports a 7-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 1264x1680. In addition, Onyx has included Bluetooth, a physical speaker, microphone, and microSD card expandability to the Page. Its 2,300mAh battery is capable of outstanding battery life. Resolution 1264x1680 Storage 32GB Brand Onyx Screen Size 7-inch Processor 8-core RAM 3GB Audio Speaker, Bluetooth Battery 2,300mAh OS Onyx Size 156 x 137 x 6mm Weight 195g Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-fi Front light MOON Light 2 Ports USB-C, microSD Pros Wonderful text reading experience

Outstanding battery life

Light and thin construction Cons No store for content

Images are not as detailed $250 at Onyx

Price and availability

The Onyx Boox Page is available through Onyx and Amazon for $250. It comes in one configuration with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A magnetic case cover is available for the Boox Page for an additional $40. I understand the case is a bit pricey, but I do recommend it. The case feels premium and does a good job of protecting the device.

Design and hardware

Like other Onyx devices, the Boox Page’s hardware design leaves little to complain about. The unibody enclosure feels premium in the hand, even with its plastic build. It’s also light — weighing only 195g, less than a flagship smartphone. Despite how thin it is at 6mm, the Boox Page still includes a USB-C port, speaker, microphone, and a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage.

In addition to the sleep/wake button, the Boox Page features two page turn buttons on the face of the device. Much like on a Kindle Oasis, the buttons can be used for navigation and paging through books and documents. All the buttons on the Boox Page are tactile and well-made, leaving little doubt of activation with each press. Onyx nailed the design, and I welcome devices that don’t falsely equate heft with quality.

The relatively pleasant unboxing experience includes the device, a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging and OTG data transfer, and a SIM tray tool for the MicroSD card slot.

Display

An e-reader is only as good as its display, and the Onyx Boox Page has an excellent display. It sports a 7-inch E ink Carta 1200 panel with a resolution of 1264x1680 and a pixel density of 300ppi. The display is covered by ONYX Glass, so don’t expect Gorilla Glass Victus level protection, but it’s still better than nothing. Overall, the text looks sharp, and images are possible using the display’s available 16 shades of gray. The Page also features a capacitive touch layer for pinch and zoom navigation in documents and Android applications.

Onyx’s MOON Light 2 system handles front lighting in the Boox Page. It gets decently bright and allows granular control of the Page’s color temperature — ranging from a cool white to a warmer tone ideal for nighttime reading. I prefer to turn all the front lighting off and enjoy the sharpness of the display in sunlight. It’s a great reading experience made better by the screen’s high pixel density.

On the other hand, image handling struggled on the Boox Page. Despite a respectable display resolution, ghosting plagues the experience when you move beyond text. Onyx does its best through software to clean up ghosting with screen refreshes, but it’s still a noticeable issue, and images reproduced on the display look soft.

Software

Onyx ships the Boox Page with a heavily modified version of Android 11. The software functions well, and Onyx includes features to improve the screen experience whenever possible. On the notification shade, you’ll find the E ink center, which lets you alter the refresh rate to match the content you’re viewing. If you’re in an app that prioritizes movement, a faster refresh rate will reduce ghosting. For text or stationary media, you’ll want to choose the highest possible display quality.

Unlike previous Onyx devices, the Boox Page boots to a user-friendly interface. It’s more like a Kindle, with the library tab selected by default. It’s a welcomed change, allowing users to access their content quickly. And if you want a more robust Android experience, your app drawer is only a click away.

Onyx’s native apps are a highlight of the device. PushRead is a great way to subscribe to and read RSS feeds, and BOOXDrop works well, syncing content between your PC and your Page. NeoBrowser does a good job of translating web pages to an E ink display, and it defaults to a higher refresh rate, which is useful for scrolling sites.

Swipe gestures work well, but I recommend using the navigation ball whenever possible. At a touch, it breaks out into an array of customizable actions ranging from screen refresh to front-light management. It was easier than swiping down whenever I wanted to change refresh rates or color temperatures.

Like the Tab Mini C we recently reviewed, the Boox Page is held back by the lack of a proper store to purchase retail e-books. While there is something labeled a "store," it's merely a collection of public domain works. That's fine, but I didn't spend $250 to be limited to War of the Worlds and The Federalist Papers.

I tried downloading the Amazon Kindle Android app as a workaround, but it was an awful experience — the content was slow to load and prone to lag, and the physical navigation buttons didn't work in the Kindle app. It's a problem Onyx is going to have to address. If you have a large collection of audiobooks and PDFs, the Boox Page works well, but don't plan on sourcing media on the device itself; you'll need to bring your own library.

Performance

At the heart of the Page, you’ll find a Qualcomm octa-core processor. It won’t set any land speed records, but it’s powerful enough to handle common tasks on the device. If you stick to basic content consumption, you’ll be fine, but many Android apps will struggle — don’t purchase the Page thinking Instagram or Twitter (X) will be an enjoyable experience.

I respect that Onyx provides tools to tweak refresh rates for individual Android apps, but it’s guess and test. It often takes me two or three settings changes before I find the combination that performs best, and this changes depending on the media you are trying to read. Thankfully, Onyx’s native apps come optimized with the best refresh rate for their function, a welcomed touch.

Bluetooth 5.0 functions well on the Boox Page, as I could pair my wireless headset quickly. If you don’t want to use Bluetooth, the built-in speaker works well. Audio playback is a major advantage of the Page, and multiple audio formats are supported, making it ideal for audiobooks, podcasts, and music. If you want to download multiple episodes of your favorite podcast, the native music app allows you to create folders and playlists for easy organization.

Battery life

As you’d expect, battery life is absolutely phenomenal on the Boox Page. Its combination of E ink display and low-power chipset creates the perfect environment for the 2,300mAh battery to last for a week on a single charge. Standby drain is virtually non-existent, with the Page able to sit for weeks with the display off without losing power.

If you’re going on a work trip or vacation, you can throw it into your bag without worrying about charging accessories. As the late great Ron Popeil would say, set it and forget it.

Competition

If you’re looking for alternatives to the Onyx Boox Page, you should start with the Amazon Kindle Oasis. It’s $280, slightly more expensive than the Page, but offers something the Onxy device can’t — the Amazon ecosystem. If you’re in the United States and have a lot of Kindle content already, I’d recommend looking at the Oasis. You give up access to Android apps, but content is king, and it’s hard to argue that the Kindle store offers the best access to media for e-readers.

Onyx’s own Boox Galileo e-reader is also worth a look. At $220, you save some money and still get the same display and front lighting. The Galileo ships with less RAM and a slower processor, but for PDF and text reading, it will perform well. If you like the idea of the Boox Page but not the price, the Galileo is a good entry point for a high-quality E ink display.

Should you buy it?

Before you purchase a Boox Page, you should ask yourself how you source your content. If you’re someone who is used to downloading everything on your device from a store, the Boox Page is going to be a frustrating experience. If you’re someone used to buying e-books and audiobooks without DRM and enjoy managing your content, the Boox Page has a lot to offer.

Be honest with yourself, and you’ll have your answer. I like the Page, but I’m fully aware of its limitations. The Page will only be successful if the content is there to highlight the excellent hardware. Otherwise, it will end up in a storage container in your attic — much like the Atari Jaguar did.