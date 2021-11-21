If you're in the market for an eReader that's not as limited as Amazon's Kindle, you should definitely consider the Boox Nova Air.

I’ve loved my Kindle—it’s probably the best purchase I’ve ever made. It’s a great e-reader, but Amazon has kept the Kindles very simple. It was only recently that I learned about Boox and its effort to push e-ink readers into the Android realm; it both made sense and not-so-much sense simultaneously. Then I used the Nova Air for a month and now I get it.

The Boox Nova Air is a $350 e-ink tablet that runs Android (man just how flexible this OS is!) and offers way more than a Kindle ever can — I can play Spotify on this while reading a book! I can even tweet and play some basic games, too, but that’s a constant reminder of the limitations of an e-ink display.If you’re looking for a versatile e-reader/note-taker, there’s a lot to like here. But you’ll have to be sure of what you’re getting into because there’s a learning curve.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

The Nova Air is a breath of fresh air in a market that’s been captured by boring, plastic devices. It’s wrapped in metal and has an understated grey colorway, contrasted by a shiny silver plastic strip at the back. The metal also has “natural spots” that look like they were spray-painted by a toothbrush. I like the look.

Unfortunately, it only took a few weeks of use to get several noticeable scuffs on the back. I’ve been gentle with it and used it with a case for at least half of that time. This might not be an issue for you depending on how picky you are. If you choose to not use a case, you’ll really appreciate the fact that it weighs 235 grams and is only 6.3mm thin. I can hold it for hours on end and not want to put it down to give my wrists a break.

This iPad-mini-sized tablet doesn’t have slim bezels, but that’s not bad because it gives your fingers a place to grip. The 7.8-inch e-ink grayscale display sits flush with the surface and comes with a pre-installed film which makes writing on it feel almost like writing on paper. The Nova Air lets you control the cold and warm LED lights independently, allowing you to adjust for maximum comfort. There’s an intuitive touch panel that runs along either side of the display. Swiping on the left one controls volume while swiping on the right one controls the brightness.

There are two speakers if you ever want to play music while reading, but they aren’t great and don’t get loud enough (I mostly pair my headphones over Bluetooth). I’m just happy to see them on an e-reader though.

The Nova Air comes with a pressure-sensitive stylus and replaceable nibs, and it’s unpowered so you won’t have to recharge. It snaps to the right edge of the device with the help of some powerful magnets. The stylus has ridges that run the length of its body for a better grip. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a built-in eraser.

There’s only one button on the device: the power button at the top. If you’re bent on getting page-flipping buttons, you might want to opt for the $389 bundle that comes with a magnetic flip case. It has two buttons to change pages, and it works perfectly.

If you care about what’s inside, the device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor that’s paired with 3GB of DDR4X RAM and non-expandable 32GB eMMC storage. It supports both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi networks and has Bluetooth 5.0. There’s no headphone jack, so you’ll get a lot of use out of Bluetooth if you want to listen to audio on the Boox.

One thing I wish Boox took care of is water resistance. With the device being so capable, I don’t want to be limited by where I can use it; be it by the pool or while I’m taking care of my morning routine.

Software, reading, and battery

The tablet runs Android 10 with a custom interface on top and the e-ink makes things feel...slow. I mean it’s not actually slow; the internals are decent and apps seem to run fine on it. But in the world of high-refresh-rate displays, using Android on a low-refresh-rate display is an exercise in patience. You can bump the refresh rates (there are four modes to choose from), but the resulting ghosting is high enough to be bothersome.

The most obvious advantage of running Android though is the Google Play Store, but it’s not pre-installed. You’ll have to jump a few hoops to get it to work, but Boox does offer instructions to get you started. Once set up, you can do anything from writing tweets, accessing your cloud drives, to streaming music on your e-ink tablet. You can even install the Amazon Kindle app to access your existing library or get new books.

However, the experience is nowhere close to smooth and problem-free. It’s great to listen to music on Spotify and have access to files from Drive, but there’s no denying that e-ink displays can’t reproduce media well enough. This makes apps look all weird and some elements even illegible. It’s annoying and there’s nothing you can do about that.

The user interface is pretty straightforward. There are six main, self-explanatory, tabs that are all snapped in a sidebar: Library, Store, Notes, Storage, Apps, and Settings. The Library stores all your books and documents and stacks them on a virtual bookshelf, whereas Storage is a basic file manager. Boox also includes its own book store on the device but it’s chock-a-block full of royalty-free classics. Apps is where all pre-installed and third-party applications rest; it’s a pity you can’t pin any of these apps on the sidebar.

The in-built reader is feature-rich and there’s probably every format setting that you could tinker with to make reading comfortable on it. The in-build reader supports 17 file formats, including epub, rtf, ppt, pdf, cbz, and it makes file conversion a thing of the past. You can use the stylus to scribble over any of these files. The settings and rendering quality of the built-in reader trump running an app like Kindle on the Boox, but you will have to manage your library of DRM-free books the old-fashioned way. There’s the spit view feature too, in case you want to read and jot notes at the same time (or open any two apps) but the display is too small to do productive work. You can make it work, but it’s hard.

That brings us to the note-taking experience on the tablet. Writing on the Nova Air with the bundled stylus feels a lot closer to writing on paper than writing on an iPad or a Galaxy Tab feels like, and palm rejection is great. The pen is pressure-sensitive so it can help reproduce a bit of the distinct look of writing on paper, too. It’s a bummer that it lacks a button or surface that could let you quickly erase instead of having to change it manually on a not-so-responsive display. This was one of the biggest hurdles to taking down notes effectively. Things move quickly in lectures and meetings, and having to do three actions to erase something is not very efficient. It’s also a bit of trouble accessing documents in the middle of a lecture, but I learned to avoid that struggle by preparing beforehand.

Fortunately, Onyx is unveiling two new styluses that will be compatible with the Nova Air. One of them, the Pen Pro, has a grippier nib, and a built-in eraser at the top. We don’t have details about the pricing yet.

The notes can be sorted by notebooks and you can even set custom covers for each. I also like that you can have these notes sync to your laptop or tablet with the help of a built-in syncing service. Alternatively, you can use Evernote, Dropbox, or OneNote.

Diving a bit deeper into the writing experience, you can switch between a few kinds of pens. Inserting lines, shapes, and images is also a pretty straightforward experience. There’s an AI tool that can help convert your handwritten notes to clean documents with the help of OCR. However, the performance is shabby because it’s not particularly great at identifying things like bullet points and small diagrams that end up creeping their way into most notes. When it works, it’s neat, but you better write legibly.

There’s even an option to record audio while taking notes, in case you might want to review a lecture or a meeting but, shamefully, it’s no good. I recorded an entire lecture only to realize that the only noise it had picked was that of the stylus scribbling on the display.

Should you buy it?

Yes, if you’re in the need of a powerful e-reader or an e-ink productivity device. For all the limitations the e-ink display brings, the “slow” experience unexpectedly helped me be more productive. Since I couldn’t switch between the note-taking app and Twitter in a jiffy like I can on a tablet, I was forced to think twice before I opened Twitter — “I just checked it 5 minutes back. Should I really check it yet again? Maybe in five.” In a way, this completely summarizes the device and its use case. If you’re looking to buy a note-taking/e-reader that’s capable, but not capable enough to distract from the task at hand, the Nova Air is definitely something you should consider.

With Android behind it, it’s so much more useful as an e-reader than a Kindle can ever be, and Amazon’s device is already a great e-reader. At the same time, the $349 you’ll have to spend to get it should really make you wonder if this is really for you. The regular iPad, at a slightly lower price, can offer multimedia and everyday experiences that are multitudes better. You won’t get the weeks-long battery life of the Boox, though.

