Onyx Boox Note Air3 C $450 $500 Save $50 With the Air3 C, Boox offers a solution for users who cannot decide if they want a tablet or an e-reader. It runs Android, offers great build quality and battery life, and we liked it a lot in our review. Today's discount may seem small, but it's the first meaningful price drop we've seen on the device, so we recommend jumping on it! $450 at Amazon

These Onyx products often get overlooked in the tablet space, but when you take a closer look, their features and utility may surprise you. Take the Boox Air3 C, for instance, which we scored an 8.5/10 in our review. It offers excellent build quality, fantastic battery life, and we found it handles tasks like note-taking and sketching phenomenally thanks to the built-in Wacom tech and close-to-paper film that sits on top of the display. There is power and precision here that you don't normally see in E Ink tablets, and if that sounds appealing at all, the Air3 C is absolutely worth checking out at today's sale price.

Why you should buy the Onyx Boox Air3 C tablet

Let's start with the aforementioned build quality. The Air3 C has a solid aluminum construction, which we found to feel fantastic in the hand, and it measures 5.8 mm thin with a weight of just 430 g—less than a similar-sized iPad. The spine-like border on the left-hand side might look out of place on a tablet, but it is surprisingly useful for holding the device one-handed in that your fingers don't touch the screen. Speaking of the screen, it's a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 E Ink panel with a Carta 1200 glass layer, which combined results in a resolution of 2480 x 1860 in black and white and 1240 x 930 for color.

Performance is handled by a Snapdragon Octacore processor and 4GB of RAM. The combo fits nicely within the constraints given by the E Ink display, and for what it's worth, we never felt limited by the tablet's processing power. For software, you get a modified version of Android 12, which is easy to use and provides granular control over various aspects of the device. Other features include a microSD card slot, USB-C charging, a front CTM light, and a fingerprint sensor for added security. Rounding out the list is a 3,700mAh battery capable of going several days without a charge.

The Air3 C is obviously aimed at a specific audience. You have to either really want stout e-reader functionality in your tablet or see real value in the note-taking/sketching aspect. That being said, we do mention it in our buyer's guide to the best Android tablets as the "perfect productivity companion," and if you are okay with the trade-offs (versus a normal Android tablet), we have no problem recommending the Air3 at today's sale price. At least on Amazon, this is the product's first notable discount ever.