When it comes to great streaming devices, the options available can be overwhelming. While they all offer the same basic features, if you’re looking for a high-quality 4K UHD option that is extremely budget-friendly, the new compact Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is worth considering.

This Walmart streaming box just launched in 2023, and compared to the 2021 version, the new model runs Google TV instead of Android TV. Additionally, it brings an upgraded chipset. Overall the device runs well and offers a very smooth experience, making for an excellent upgrade over Walmart's older Onn Android TV box.

Walmart's Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box has a lot going for it, from software features like the Google TV interface built on top of the Android TV OS, to surprisingly strong hardware like a quad-core Cortex-A35 CPU and a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. It beats the 2021 Onn Android TV 4K box in practically every area, including an even cheaper price tag of just under $20. It may not have the brand recognition of Google's Chromecast, but on paper, it compares pretty favorably with the flagship Google TV dongle. The device runs Android TV 12, supports 4K resolution, has HDMI and micro-USB ports, supports Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos with Dolby Digital Plus audio codecs, has 2 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, measures 3.75 x 2.00 x 7.25 inches, and costs $20. It integrates Google Assistant and has a quad-core Cortex-A35 CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. Pros include a large variety of apps, easy access to live TV, superior video and audio capabilities, and excellent overall performance. Cons include limited storage space, inconsistent volume across apps, and lack of Dolby Vision support.

Easy access to live TV

Superior video and audio capabilities

Excellent overall performance Cons Limited storage space

Inconsistent volume across apps

Dolby Vision isn't supported $20 at Walmart

Price & availability

Exclusively available at Walmart stores and on Walmart's website, the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is a steal at just $20. As a Walmart private-label brand, Onn offers a range of products without breaking the bank, making this streaming box an affordable option for all.

Design, hardware, what’s in the box

Upon unboxing your Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box, you'll find everything you need to get started on your streaming journey, from the streaming box, to its remote control (requires 2 AAA batteries, included). But you also get an HDMI cable (3.28 ft), a quick start guide, and the AC adapter (with 3.28 ft cable). It's a small streaming kit with everything you need to get going beyond a screen.

When you first pick up the device, you'll immediately notice how lightweight it is. Its space-saving design allows it to fit perfectly into any media setup without taking up valuable room. The device is a nice black shade that blends in seamlessly with any electronics you have. The top and bottom portions of the casing offer a slightly textured finish, while the edges remain smooth. There are just two ports on the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box: an HDMI port to connect it to your TV and a micro-USB port to power it via the included AC adapter cable. The placement of the ports, one on each end, might make it a little harder to place the device in tight areas since you’ll need extra space on both sides for the connectors.

You can enjoy beautiful 4K HDR quality right out of the box if your TV supports it; however, Dolby Vision isn’t supported. This can take away from the video quality on Dolby Vision-equipped TVs, though you can still enjoy your favorites in all of their HDR beauty. If your audio output supports it, you can enable Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, or Dolby Atmos with Dolby Digital Plus.

The Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box runs on an Amlogic S905Y4 chipset, which is an upgrade from the Amlogic S905Y2 on the 2021 version, offering sufficient performance. It also maintains the same quad-core CPU, ARM Mali-G31 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage as the 2021 version.

However, it’s worth noting that there’s no support for external storage, which means you can’t go crazy with installed apps. And of course, some of this space is already filled upon arrival (around 3 GB of space), so you’ll have even less to work with than advertised. You’ll want to be mindful of the storage space and uninstall any apps you don’t plan on using.

Finally, we have the modern remote, which is white with black accents. During the setup process, you have the option to configure the remote to control supported devices such as your TV, receiver, or soundbar. This allows you to conveniently adjust the volume, power, and input of these devices with the dedicated buttons on the remote. If you skip this step during the initial setup or if you want to add devices later on, you can do so in the settings menu.

Additionally, there are four shortcut buttons (YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+), as well as a Google Assistant button that adds a pop of color. For households with multiple users, you can easily switch between accounts using the account switcher button. There’s also a convenient settings button to take you directly there. Finally, the mute button is also a welcome addition, as it allows you to quickly silence the sound as needed.

Software, performance, and other features

The Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is very easy to set up thanks to its simple plug-and-play functionality and Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4GHz and 5GHz); all you need is a Google account. That being said, setting it up is a bit of a process since it requires going through multiple screens and granting many permissions (keep in mind that this is Google we're talking about!). So, it's a good idea to set aside around 15 to 20 minutes, just to be safe, so that you have enough time to complete the process.

Things can get a little cluttered on the home screen, thanks to rows of recommendations based on your viewing patterns. You also add items to your watchlist and like or dislike them to tailor those recommendations.

If you want a more streamlined look, luckily, you can turn the recommendations off in settings and enable Apps Only mode for a much cleaner interface. If you’re looking to cut the cord or already have and are looking for a more affordable option, you’ll love the included "Live" TV tab (recently also added to Android TV), which is accompanied by a clean and helpful channel guide to show you what’s on and what’s coming up.

It’s accessible by navigating to “Live” on the Google TV UI or by pressing the "TV" icon on the remote. Google has partnered with streaming platforms like Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News to bring hundreds of free live channels to Google TV. This allows you to watch live TV for free, although you will have to deal with ads. Some content may also require additional apps for access, though (such as the Pluto app).

The Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box also has Chromecast built right into it, which is super convenient. This means you can easily cast anything from your computer or Android device directly on your TV.

You’ll also get access to apps via the Google Play Store. However, not all apps available for smartphones and tablets are available or optimized for Google TV. Some apps may not be available due to compatibility issues with the TV interface, and some developers may choose not to make their apps available on this platform. Also, with the limited space on the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box, there are only so many apps you can install.

One thing I found quite frustrating with the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is the unbalanced sound. Unfortunately, some applications tend to have much lower volumes than others. For example, while watching YouTube, I could hear everything perfectly fine at my usual volume level; however, I'd switch to Plex, and I'd barely hear anything until I increased the volume significantly.

Another issue I encountered was that sometimes I'd experience sound issues when waking the device from sleep mode. I’d wake it up and select a video, but there wouldn’t be any sound coming out of the device. Thankfully, I found that pressing the power button to turn the device off and on again always resolved things.

Competition

The Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box has some competition out there with devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the Roku Express 4K, and of course Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV. All of these devices offer 4K streaming capabilities, access to hundreds of apps, and even Dolby Vision, but they come with a higher price tag.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has the same amount of RAM and internal storage; however, along with 4K streaming and HDR, it also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Much like the Google Assistant button on the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box remote, it has Alexa voice control capabilities built into its remote. The downside is that it’s a streaming stick that goes directly into your TV’s HDMI port, and depending on the HDMI ports on your TV, it may literally stick out like a sore thumb. While USB sticks are smaller, they’re also inconvenient since you can’t place the device anywhere you’d like. The list price is $50, although you can often find the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $30 to $35.

The Roku Express 4K has just 1GB of RAM and the same amount of internal storage. It supports 4K streaming, HDR, and Dolby Atmos (but not Dolby Vision) and has a simple, easy-to-navigate interface. The device is also compact, like the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box; it’s a rectangular shape as opposed to a square and also connects via an HDMI cable, giving you more freedom with its placement. It’s regularly $40, but it’s often on sale for $30.

Lastly, Google’s Chromecast with Google TV also has the same amount of RAM and internal storage as the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box. It supports 4K streaming, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, like the Amazon Fire Stick 4K. It runs the same operating system, has the same UI as the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box, and includes Google Assistant on the remote. The main difference is that it’s a dongle that goes directly into your TV’s HDMI port, and it hangs down instead of sticking straight out like a streaming stick. Its regular price is $50, but it's often on sale for $40.

As you can see, there are several similar options on the market for streaming devices, but if you're looking to save some money and can forgo Dolby Vision support, the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is the clear winner.

Should you buy it?

Those looking to upgrade from an HD streaming device or enhance their streaming experience without breaking the bank will love the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box. It’s got all the necessary features and more; it can even help you cut the cord if you haven’t already. Just keep in mind that you have to grant numerous permissions to get the full benefits of all of Google TV’s features. Thus, it’s not ideal for those who value privacy. That said, if you’re already in the Google ecosystem, you’ll find the device beneficial since it incorporates all the features you already use regularly.

Besides those who already use many of Google’s products, the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box caters to a couple of other types of users. First and foremost, it’s excellent for budget-conscious consumers who aren’t hung up on top-of-the-line video quality. It’s also useful for those with older TVs that are no longer being updated and can't stay current with the latest services and updates. Additionally, the user-friendly UI and straightforward remote make it a good fit for non-tech-savvy users (it would make a terrific gift for parents and grandparents).

One main disadvantage is the limited storage space (although on par with its competition) that can’t be expanded. Additionally, there’s inconsistent volume performance from one application to another, leading to frequent volume adjustments (no issue if you spend much of your time in the same app). Another drawback is that it doesn't support Dolby Vision, which may be a deal-breaker for some. However, I find the HDR quality more than acceptable. If you can deal with those few quirks, the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is a no-brainer. With all of its features, there's something for everyone in the family.