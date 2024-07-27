There is no shortage of streaming devices on the market these days. Some can be found on sale for as little as $20, while others cost $200. Brands like Roku, Apple, and Google sell streaming gadgets at all major retailers, but you can also find Onn products. Sold exclusively through Walmart, Onn streaming devices are a cost-cutting alternative for those looking to cut the cord on cable. Recently, Walmart released an all-new Onn flagship streamer: the Onn Google TV 4K Pro.

I had the opportunity to take this Google TV-powered smart gadget for a spin, and I was very pleased with the results.

With its blistering-fast performance, excellent codec support, and a USB 3.0 port (that connects everything from flash drives to keyboards), the Onn 4K Pro isn't the best streaming device of all time, but it's definitely a contender for the runner-up spot. Pros Zippy performance

Dolby Atmos and HDR support

USB 3.0 port does just about everything

Hands-free voice commands

Terrific price for the features Cons Questionable longevity

Needs to be placed out in the open $50 at Walmart

Price, availability, and specs

The Onn Google TV 4K Pro currently sells for $50 and, for the time being, is available exclusively at Walmart (both online and in stores).

Specifications Dimensions 7.71 x 4.92 x 2.71 inches Brand Onn Wi-Fi Yes Ethernet Yes Processor Amlogic S905X4 SoC RAM 3GB Ports HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A 3.0 RAM/Storage 32GB Operating System Android 12 Resolution 4K HDR Audio Support Dolby Atmos HDR Support Dolby Vision Expand

What’s good about the Onn 4K Pro?

Fast and reliable performance for less than the rest

Close

The Onn 4K Pro is about the same size as the Apple TV 4K and a little smaller than the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022). As far as connections, the rear of the device is where all the magic happens. You’ll find HDMI, Ethernet, a power input, reset button, and (probably my favorite part of the entire 4K Pro experience) a USB-A 3.0 port. You can connect just about anything here, including USB flash drives, external HDDs and SDDs, and mouse/keyboard combos.

And I liked the mesh covering, though this shell choice won't be for everyone. At this point, the aesthetic is a bit dated and basically a magnet for dirt and hair.

One of the most important parts of any streaming device is how well its remote control works. In the case of the Onn 4K Pro, there are actually two remotes you can get. One features backlit buttons and a big Free TV button, while the other nixes backlighting and the Free key. My review unit included the former style, which Walmart claims will be the sole version of the remote going forward. Overall, I thought the remote was comfortable to hold and easy to use, and I liked having the option to program one of my favorite apps to the Star button.

I was also glad to see the inclusion of hands-free voice controls, and the far-field mics did an excellent job at picking up my queries and commands, even when I was standing in another room.

Running on an Amlogic S905X4 SoC with 3GB of RAM of 32GB of storage, the 4K Pro delivered exceptional performance. Navigating in and around the Google TV UI felt seamless and lag-free. Load times for most apps were near-instantaneous, and I was glad to see support for both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. These features worked well for me, though some users have reported codecs being unresponsive in apps like Netflix and YouTube.

While I’ve been a Roku devotee for many years, the Google TV UI is easily my runner-up platform of choice. I’m particularly fond of the latter’s ability to keep tabs on your viewing habits. This allows Google TV to recommend movies and shows, with all suggestions logged right on the home screen. While this isn’t a new Google TV feature, it’s one that keeps improving.

Sometimes it’s the smallest features that make the biggest impact. In the case of the Onn 4K Pro, I’m specifically referring to the lost remote button that’s on the very front of the device. At first glance, you might think this is a Google Assistant button, but once you push it, your Onn remote will emit a loud chime. Gone are the days of tearing apart the living room, only to discover the controller was behind the throw pillows the whole time.

What isn’t good about the Onn 4K Pro?

An IR extender isn’t a big ask

I didn’t have too many gripes with the Onn 4K Pro, though one thing I found to be a nuisance was the lack of an IR extender. Even if you’re not using hands-free voice commands to interact with the 4K Pro, the lack of an extender port and eyeball means the device needs to stay out in the open, no matter what. While this may not be such a big deal for most folks, I don't like not having the option to put my device behind closed doors for a cleaner aesthetic.

As mentioned, the mesh covering that takes up the entire top of the 4K Pro is also notorious for collecting airborne detritus. And because you can’t tuck it behind a closed cabinet door, it’s all but guaranteed to attract hair and dust. Cat and dog owners be warned.

I tend to be pretty forgiving when it comes to house brands. So, while there’s a part of me that wants to turn a blind eye to the fact that this is a Walmart-branded streaming device (and that previous Onn streaming hardware has fared pretty well), I’m hesitant to call this the end-all-be-all Google TV box.

In the case of devices like the Chromecast with Google TV or Apple TV 4K, performance bugs and other maladies tend to get sorted quickly, but it’s difficult to ascertain how much support Walmart will provide throughout the 4K Pro’s lifespan. At this point, one can just hope for the best.

My final gripe is more a case of personal wish fulfillment not being fulfilled. While the Onn 4K Pro can be used as a Plex client, it cannot be used as a Plex Media Server.

When I saw the Ethernet port and the 32GB internal storage spec, I got excited for a hot minute; though I’m not sure what I was expecting when, right now, the cheapest Plex server-capable streamer is still the $200 Nvidia Shield TV Pro. And even if someone can figure out how to sideload Plex server functionality, I doubt it will be easy enough for most folks (including myself) to figure out.

Should you buy it?

Two thumbs up in my book

With the rumored release of newer Chromecast devices on the horizon, it might only be a matter of time before there’s something better than the Onn 4K Pro. But for now, this Walmart exclusive delivers the best balance of performance and value I’ve seen from Google TV hardware.

With the rumored release of newer Chromecast devices on the horizon, it might only be a matter of time before there's something better than the Onn 4K Pro. But for now, this Walmart exclusive delivers the best balance of performance and value I've seen from Google TV hardware.