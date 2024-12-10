Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Onn 4K Pro $39 $50 Save $11

The Walmart Onn 4K Pro is a lightning-fast streaming device that is powered by an Amlogic S905X4 SoC and 3GB of RAM. There’s 32GB of storage to play with, and connections include HDMI, Ethernet, and USB 3.0. The remote control includes a programmable shortcut button, four quick keys (YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+), and backlit buttons. $39 at Walmart

You may have never heard of Onn, but it's been around for a few years at Walmart, offering some excellent Google streaming devices at affordable prices. We have reviewed a few of the products in the past, and they were generally pretty good, offering excellent bang for the buck.

The 4K Pro is one of its latest devices, one that we really loved when we reviewed it, and now it's down to its lowest price of 2024. While it's normally pretty affordable at just $50, it can now be had for much less, coming in at just $39 for a limited time. So if you've been looking to upgrade your TV, this is a streaming device worth looking at.

What's great about the Onn 4K Pro streaming device?

Close

This is just one of those items that becomes a no-brainer if you have $39 to spend and need to upgrade a TV with a new experience. The Onn 4K Pro is fast and offers excellent features like support for Dolby Vision and HDR. Furthermore, you also get plenty of ports on the rear that can expand the experience.

When it comes to the hardware, this device features a quad-core CPU paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet, and a USB 3.0 port. As far as other details, this device also offers support for Dolby Atmos, along with a controller that allows for voice controls using Google Assistant.

Perhaps the only real complaint we had about this streaming device is that it's a magnet for dust and hair. Of course, you can always just tuck this thing behind a TV or inside an entertainment shelf, and you'll be good to go. Since it doesn't rely on IR, you'll still be able to control it no matter where it's placed.

So grab this great deal while you can because, at this price, this is an absolute steal. Just make sure to act quickly because this price won't be around forever. Just head over to the Walmart website and add it to your cart and check out, no coupons needed. And if you want more options, check out some of our best streaming device recommendations.