The Pixel 6 Pro may be the most high-end phone Google has on offer, but it also comes with its (subjective) disadvantages. Many people aren’t particularly fond of the screen that curves over the edges ever so slightly, as it makes it much harder to choose a good and capable screen protector — not to mention one that doesn’t interfere with the fingerprint scanner. That’s where the new Whitestone Dome Glass for the Pixel 6 Pro might come in.

Whitestone is one of the most high-end choices out there when it comes to protecting your phone’s valuable display. Pixel phone owners haven’t been able to take advantage of it for quite a while, as the company hasn’t produced its glass screen protectors for the Pixel 4 and 5 series. However, the business promised to change that in a blog post published in December (via 9to5Google), and now, it looks like the Pixel 6 Pro glass screen protector is finally in stock at Amazon.

Whitestone screen protectors are a little more expensive than the competition, but they promise better protection and more reliable under-display fingerprint scanners. The protectors come with a liquid adhesive that should have a clearer display quality than others, complete with an included UV curing light for preventing errors and air bubbles.

The Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector is available for $50 on Amazon with a $15 coupon currently available, allowing you to get it for just $35.

