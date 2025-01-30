Summary Nothing Phone (3a) series is launching on March 4 at MWC 2025, featuring two smartphone models.

Leaks suggest the Nothing Phone (3a) will have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 5,000mAh battery, and 120Hz display.

The lineup will compete with the OnePlus 13R and the upcoming Google Pixel 9a, which is also expected to launch in March 2025.

It's been just a few days since Nothing confirmed it will be launching something on March 4 at MWC 2025, and the leaks and teasers haven't stopped since. First, the company hinted at a smartphone with a triple-camera setup, making it Nothing's first-ever phone with a telephoto lens. Then, a leak surfaced with hands-on images of the device, giving us an even closer look.

Now, Flipkart, one of India's major online retailers, has shared a banner on its website (via Yogesh Brar), confirming that the Nothing Phone (3a) series is arriving on March 4. It's no secret that the Nothing Phone (3a) is on the way, but the key takeaway here is the word "series," which all but confirms that Nothing will be launching two smartphones instead of just one.

The banner also gives us a peek at the phone itself, showing off the triple-camera setup on the back along with the familiar Glyph design that we previously saw on the Nothing Phone (2a).

This isn't the first time we've heard about the Nothing Phone (3a) series, though. Leaks have indicated that Nothing is launching both Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 5G, with the company seemingly opting for a Pro model instead of a Plus variant this time around.

March 2025 is all about mid-range phones

Both Nothing and Google have launches lined up

In terms of specs, leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone (3a) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. It will be available in two configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Meanwhile, the Pro model will reportedly come only in a 12GB/256GB variant.

The Phone (3a) will reportedly feature a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will launch with Android 15 running Nothing OS 3.1. It's still unclear whether the telephoto sensor will be exclusive to the Pro model or included in both Phone (3a) series devices.

While this may not be the Nothing flagship phone everyone has been waiting for, it's great to see the company expanding its smartphone lineup. With the Phone (3a) series, it seems the company is looking to compete with the OnePlus 13R and Google's upcoming Pixel 9a, which, interestingly, is also rumored to launch later in March 2025.