As a part of its ongoing Oppo-ficiation, OnePlus will be ditching OxygenOS on its devices to switch to a new unified OS that will share its underpinnings with ColorOS. The skin is rumored to release alongside the OnePlus 10 series' global launch in March this year and then make its way to older OnePlus devices. Now, according to leaker Mukul Sharma (via Gizmochina), a trademark for a new name has been filed: OnePlus could call this new unified skin H₂OOS.

The name has seemingly been derived by combining the chemical symbol of HydrogenOS — the skin found on OnePlus phones in China before it was replaced with ColorOS — and OxygenOS. Considering that the unified OS is just a few months away from its official launch, the H₂OOS name could very well be a possibility.

When OnePlus and Oppo initially announced their deeper integration in June 2021, Pete Lau promised that OxygenOS would continue to run on future OnePlus devices. However, just a couple of months later, he announced the merger of OxygenOS with ColorOS and the development of a new unified operating system for devices from both companies. As a part of the merger, users were promised "the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS." It was also confirmed that despite the merger, OnePlus's skin would retain its distinguished look compared to ColorOS.

The reality, however, has been the exact opposite as OxygenOS 12 based on ColorOS 12 has been a buggy mess for the OnePlus 9 series. The skin looks very similar to Oppo's ColorOS with some minor differences and does not offer the same stock Android-like experience that OxygenOS was once known for. The initial release was so buggy that the company eventually took it down. It did release two new builds after that with plenty of bug fixes, but several issues still need to be addressed. Here's hoping the company manages to get its act together and offers a better experience with its upcoming unified OS.

