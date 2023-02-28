OnePlus is the latest brand to enter the foldable phone space. The brand used the second official day of MWC 2023 to confirm it is working on a foldable phone, and we know it’ll be here by the end of 2023. Apart from a couple of teasers since August last year, this has been the first time the brand has confirmed a foldable OnePlus handset is coming.

Announced during a panel at MWC 2023, OnePlus said the handset would land in the second half of 2023. That means we should hear about it at some stage between July and December, but there’s no further detail confirmed. A previous leak from Digital Chat Station suggested the phone would launch at some stage in Q3 2023, so it may be with us by the end of September.

“Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience”, said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. “It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.”

The brand hasn’t said much else. That likely means you can expect OnePlus to run a similar marketing campaign to its recent launches where we see a gentle trickle of details about the OnePlus foldable over the coming months.

We don’t know yet what form of foldable the first bendy handset from the company will take. That previously mentioned Digital Chat Station leak suggested it would be a book-like foldable handset, and some have speculated it may have a better screen than the existing Oppo Find N2.

OnePlus’s parent company Oppo has been experimenting with foldable phones for the last few years, and we may be we see similar design language and features to Oppo products considering that. The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the company’s first folding flip phone to launch outside of China, so it may be we see elements of that handset on the upcoming OnePlus Fold.