OnePlus completed its TWS (Total Wireless Stereo) portfolio with the launch of the high-end Buds Pro last year. Launched at $150, the OnePlus Buds Pro were always a tough sell in a sea of the best affordable wireless earbuds. If you want to step up your TWS experience, there isn't a better time than this Black Friday to buy the OnePlus Buds Pro for only $80.

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro offer crisp sound with good ANC. While the battery life is nothing to brag about, it still delivers enough runtime to get through a weekend. Additional features like Zen Mode, adaptive ANC, and seamless integration with OnePlus phones complete the package.

Thanks to IP55 water and sweat resistance, the Buds Pro can be your perfect companion during long gym sessions. Announced at a $150 price tag, the Buds Pro get a massive 47% discount to bring down the asking price to only $80 for all three colors – Matte Black, Silver, and White.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Buds Pro $79.99 $149.99 Save $70 OnePlus Buds Pro offer excellent sound quality, robust ANC, solid battery life, and IP rating without breaking the bank. If you want to dive into the premium TWS market, OnePlus Buds Pro might be the right pick for you. $79.99 at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Z2

If you don't want to stretch your budget to $80, OnePlus's cheaper alternative – Buds Z2 — are available for only $50 during the Black Friday sale. They are a successor to the original Buds Z and launched at $100 earlier this year. OnePlus Buds Z2 pack Fast Pair support on Android, Dolby Atmos support on OnePlus phones, a comfortable fit, solid battery life, and a good enough ANC to block the surrounding.

They also have an IP55 rating to resist light rain and sweat, and three microphones in each earbud ensure crisp calls on the go. OnePlus knocks off 50% and offer a solid TWS for only $50. What are you waiting for? Grab a pair.

OnePlus Buds Z2 $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 With good sound quality, long-lasting battery life, passable ANC, and a small price tag, OnePlus Buds Z2 can be an ideal pick for many. With three microphones on each earbud, you won't see your callers complaining about the tiny sound on calls. Buy at Amazon

As expected, OnePlus earbuds work best with OnePlus phones. However, if you want to check out other Android phones from the likes of Google and Samsung, go through the best Black Friday Android phone deals of 2022 for affordable and high-end Android phones.