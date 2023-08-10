Over the last few years, all the best Android phones have shipped with excellent OLED panels. In recent times though, there have been an increasing number of user reports complaining about permanent green lines appearing on their phone's AMOLED screen out of the blue. Worse, a screen replacement seems to be the only fix. However, since the phones are 2–4 years old, they are out of warranty, meaning the owner has to pay from their pocket for the repair. Now, following multiple user reports and complaints, OnePlus is offering free screen replacement to affected customers.

In a statement to Android Authority, OnePlus says it is offering lifetime free screen replacement for all affected devices. And if you own the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 9, the company will provide you with an upgrade voucher if you want to switch to a newer phone, like the OnePlus 11. The only catch is that the policy only applies to OnePlus customers in India.

Below is OnePlus' full statement on the matter:

We realize that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologize for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device. In light of the current situation, we are now offering lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. Thank you for your understanding and support.

The green lines appear to be a manufacturing issue and are showing up on OLED panels used by several manufacturers, including OnePlus, Apple, and Samsung. It only happens on devices that are a few years old, even if they are in mint condition, without any dings or damages. It is unclear if OnePlus will extend the same policy to its affected customers in other parts of the world.

If you live in India and have already paid to replace your OnePlus phone screen due to the green line issue, try reaching out to the company for a refund.

India is a big market for OnePlus, and this green line issue was damaging its goodwill. So, it is good to see the company offering a free lifetime warranty for its devices against this problem. It would also bolster its image in front of customers from other brands like Samsung, who are yet to acknowledge the issue and are asking affected customers to pay for the repair from their pocket.