Summary The newly released OnePlus Watch 3 has a hilarious typo engraved on the steel backplate.

The engraving reads "Meda in China" rather than "Made in China."

Despite the typo, the watch features impressive tech specs and may become a collector's edition.

The OnePlus Watch 3 just launched yesterday but already it is shaping up to be a solid piece of wearable tech. That is, except for one tiny detail. There's a typo engraved on the steel backplate of the watch.

Early buyers have noticed a label that reads "Meda in China" instead of the proper "Made in China" (via Android Authority). Multiple people on Reddit have reported the same issue, possibly indicating this affects a large number of units, if not all of them.

This blunder could create an iconic collector's edition

The mistake was first spotted by Reddit user Maniac1688, who shared an image of the typo. Several other users also chimed in, confirming the same mistake appears on multiple OnePlus Watch 3 models. OnePlus' own official renders on the global website also displayed the same misspelling, although those seem to have been taken down at some point in the day.

It's still a solid smartwatch

The OnePlus Watch 3 remains an impressive piece of wearable tech. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and a custom-made silicon-carbon 631mAh battery make this a feature-packed Wear OS 5 smartwatch. Pre-orders are already open, although officially, North American availability does not begin until February 25. Early adopters who managed to get their hands on a first run edition should check the backplate.

Some users are laughing at the typo. If this mix-up affects only a single batch of watches, it will instantly become an iconic collector's edition. However, some users seem miffed that such an oversight slipped past quality control. At the end of the day, you can't please everybody.