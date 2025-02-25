To some, a watch is a tool to tell time. To others, it is a personal expression of style and to tell time. Now, with many great smartwatches, the utility of a wearable has increased. The wristwatch is no longer simply a device to tell time and express yourself. In addition to those things, it is a direct line to our smartphones, which manage much of our daily lives and act as a health manager.

This is why the OnePlus Watch 3 can be a great companion. Thanks to its exceptional build, health monitoring features, and long battery life, it is a smartwatch that can check many boxes. However, before you strap the OnePlus Watch 3 onto your wrist, make a few key changes to ensure your wearable is truly your wearable.

6 Notifications

Time to filter

This is the most important setting you can make on your smartwatch. There are many distractions in the world, and our phones are one of the primary sources. Because the OnePlus Watch 3 is paired with your phone, by default, you get, at minimum, a vibration on your wrist for every notification your phone gets. While you may not think you get many notifications in a day, when your wrist buzzes every time your phone does, your opinion may change.

Using my smartwatch for notifications is a primary reason for wearing one. I don't want to disable this feature, so I make adjustments so that only the notifications I want to get on my watch make it through. These are things like calendar events, tasks, messages, calls, and a few other apps. The process isn't difficult, but it can be time-consuming depending on how many apps you have on your phone because OnePlus enables all apps by default. If you don't want a bunch of notifications, you'll disable a lot of apps.

Open the OHeath app on your phone. Tap Devices in the lower-right corner of the screen. Select Notifications towards the bottom of the page. Close Choose Manage app notifications. Tap the toggles to disable or enable the apps you want notifications. Close If you use gesture navigation, swipe to go back or tap the back button. Scroll down and tap Manage app notifications at the bottom of the page. Tap the toggles next to the apps you want to enable or disable watch notifications. Close

With these changes, you should only get notifications on your watch for the apps you want. It is worth noting that, by default, the OHealth app enables notifications for new apps you install on your phone. So, you can either disable this feature on the Notifications page at step 3 or toggle off any new app you install and don't want a notification for.

5 Display

Screen off and AOD

Though the OnePlus Watch 3 has a large battery and excellent battery life, this can be improved or degraded based on how often and long your watch's screen is on. While the 1.50-inch LTPO AMOLED panel offers vibrant colors, good clarity with a 466 x 466 resolution, and can get very bright with a max level of 2200 nits, all that display prowess heavy draws on the 631mAh battery cell.

However, there are steps you can take in the watch's display settings to combat unnecessary battery draw. By tuning the display brightness, time on, and the always-on display (AOD), you can extend your battery life and optimize your OnePlus Watch 3 to the way you want.