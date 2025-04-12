It's always fascinating to watch a company learn from its mistakes in real time. Four years ago, OnePlus attempted a half-hearted entry into the wearables market. The original OnePlus Watch had consistently strong battery life, but that was about all it had going for it — everything that made it a smartwatch was practically unusable. After a multi-year hiatus, though, 2024's back-to-back launches for the OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R made it all too obvious that the brand had taken some of that feedback to heart.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is the culmination of several generations of attempts, some good and some bad. The result is a wearable that takes everything that worked about its direct predecessors and makes just enough improvements to leap ahead. I don't know if the OnePlus Watch 3 is good enough to persuade would-be Pixel Watch buyers to leave a smaller, more subtle gadget behind, but for plenty of Android fans, this might just be the multi-day wearable they've been waiting for.

OnePlus Watch 3 8 / 10 The OnePlus Watch 3 might be too big for some wrists, but if you can get past its size, the battery life alone makes this wearable unbeatable. And hey, the rest of the experience ain't half bad either. Pros & Cons Best-in-class battery life for a Wear OS watch.

Big, bright display.

Rotating crown finally does something other than spin.

Solid health and fitness tracking. OHealth can feel a little confusing or complicated to navigate.

No LTE or smaller model (yet).

Update policy falls short of its rivals.

Feels a little too large to comfortably wear to bed. $500 at OnePlus

Price, availability, and specs

Although it faced a temporary delay thanks to a minor typo on the back of the device, the OnePlus Watch 3 is now available to order directly from OnePlus. It's available in Emerald Titanium (silver with a green band) or Obsidian Titanium (dark silver with a black band).