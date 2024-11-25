Key Takeaways The highly anticipated OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to launch in early 2025, likely alongside the OnePlus 13 series.

While specific details are scarce, the OnePlus Watch 3 is rumored to retain the powerful Snapdragon W5 chip.

We're hoping that OnePlus introduces a smaller 42mm or 44mm version of the Watch 3.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a battery beast, but it looks like it might not be too long until its true successor takes the crown.

I say true successor only because of the OnePlus 2R's existence, which was released in China as the OnePlus Watch 2 earlier this year before rolling out globally. What we're actually looking forward to is the release of the OnePlus Watch 3, and it could take place as early as Q1, 2025.

The wearable was previously expected to be released some time in the second half of this year, though that no longer appears to be the case. Instead, the OnePlus Watch 3 is now expected to tag along with the global release window of the OnePlus 13. For reference, the flagship smartphone launched in China earlier this year, and is expected to be available in global markets in Q1 2025, potentially in January.

As highlighted by leaker Yogesh Brar (via Android Authority), the launch window will also likely include the mid-range OnePlus 13R. From Brar's tweet, it isn't entirely clear if the wearable will grace the stage alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, or if it will be released separately.

Our Watch 3 wishlist

While we're not certain about what to expect from the OnePlus Watch 3, we can be assured that it will continue offering its predecessors' top-notch battery life, and an excellent build quality. A sole leak from June earlier this year indicated that the wearable might retain the OnePlus Watch 2's Snapdragon W5 chip, and that's not necessarily a bad thing considering the Watch 2's great overall performance.

In terms of what we're hoping for, we'd like to see a rotating crown that actually serves a purpose, higher peak brightness — likely around the Pixel Watch 3's 2,000 nits mark, and the introduction of advanced features like ECG, temperature sensing, and fall detection. Elsewhere, would a smaller 42 or 44mm version be too much of an ask?