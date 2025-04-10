Summary The OnePlus Watch 3's initial launch was delayed to April after early buyers discovered a typographical error ("Meda in China") engraved on the device.

The 'fixed' watch released widely today, but is currently listed on OnePlus' US website with a significant pricing error of $499.99, much higher than its intended $330 price.

It is currently unclear whether this is a typo or if OnePlus intends to sell the watch at the inflated price.

Shenzhen, China-based OnePlus' 2024-released OnePlus Watch 2 is a powerhouse, featuring upgrades in almost every aspect when compared to its predecessor — the OG OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a sapphire crystal front, a bigger and brighter display, more memory and RAM, NFC support, top-of-the-line battery life, and more. Although this year's OnePlus Watch 3 features upgrades over its predecessor, they're not as drastic as the upgrades seen when going from the Watch 1 to the Watch 2.