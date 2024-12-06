Key Takeaways The OnePlus Watch 3 has appeared in the FCC database, revealing the inclusion of a larger battery compared to the Watch 2.

This smartwatch is also expected to feature a minor increase in the overall dimensions, though it won't bring any significant design changes.

OnePlus is expected to release the Watch 3 sometime in January 2025, alongside the OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is easily among the best Wear OS smartwatches you can get today, though it's not perfect, especially compared to some of its competitors. A reliable source revealed last week that OnePlus is prepping the release of the OnePlus Watch 3 alongside the global OnePlus 13 and 13R over the coming months. The smartwatch has now reached the FCC's doorsteps for certification purposes, thus confirming its imminent arrival.

There's not much we know about the OnePlus Watch 3, although a report in June suggested that the company may have delayed its release. It was also suggested at the time that the Watch 3 may stick with the same Snapdragon W5 SoC as its predecessor. Now, FCC documents obtained by an unofficial database have revealed key details about the OnePlus Watch 3, featuring the model number OPWWE251 (via Notebook Check).

While the OnePlus Watch 2 (OPWWE231) has its issues, it offers excellent battery performance. And it looks like OnePlus could take things up a notch here, as we're seeing a rated capacity of 631mAh and a typical capacity of 648mAh for the smartwatch. This, when compared to the OnePlus Watch 2's 500mAh cell, should translate to a marked increase in battery life (via 91Mobiles).

Furthermore, a marginal increase in size is expected, with the Watch 3 featuring dimensions of 46.6 x 47.6 x 11.75mm. This doesn't suggest a significant departure from the Watch 2's dimensions of 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm, though it's not particularly exciting that the wearable could be thicker than its predecessor. To be fair, OnePlus probably had to make this compromise to accommodate the larger battery.

This is very likely the real deal

Close

A diagram of the OnePlus Watch 3 (left); Battery info detailed in FCC documentation (right)

One of the documents obtained by 91Mobiles also confirms that this wearable is the production version and not an "identical prototype," which means we shouldn't see any big surprises come launch day. Speaking of which, the OnePlus Watch 3 will make its debut sometime in January 2025, alongside the OnePlus 13 and 13R, according to a recent report.

The OnePlus 13 has already launched in China, so we know what to expect from the company's next big flagship when it reaches global retail shelves next month. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R — known as the Ace 5 in China — is expected to launch in the region soon.

As for the OnePlus Watch 3, given what we know about the company likely using the same chipset as the Watch 2, coupled with this newly surfaced information via the FCC, it doesn't look like a lot is changing (except for the battery).