The OnePlus Watch 3 currently lacks LTE connectivity outside China, but OnePlus is working to address this issue as well.

Both variants may launch later in 2025.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch 3 earlier this month, the successor to one of our favorite Wear OS watches from 2024. It builds on the OnePlus Watch 2 in all the right areas, improving battery life, adding more health features, and a rotating crown. However, it failed to address two major drawbacks: a smaller variant and LTE connectivity. OnePlus is seemingly aware of these shortcomings with its current flagship smartwatch and plans to fix them "this year."

The team at PULSE by Wareable interviewed Dr. Leo Zhang, Head of R&D at the OnePlus Health Lab, where he hinted at OnePlus' plan to launch a smaller wearable later this year. Zhang acknowledged that the 46mm OnePlus Watch 3 is too big and bulky for people with smaller wrists, especially females (via Wareable, 9to5Google). He says the OnePlus has heard its users' feedback and will "fix that this year."

Zhang also addressed the missing LTE connectivity on the OnePlus Watch 3. The wearable is available with LTE connectivity, but only in China. The global model only supports Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity. He says that in global markets, OnePlus needs to work with carriers to enable LTE connectivity on its wearables, which is a "big hurdle."

However, the company is working on resolving this shortcoming as well. "I never leave my phone when I exercise outdoors, but many people would like to use the watch as a standalone – especially as the watch has its own operating system, it can be used as a standalone. So LTE is something we’re working on, and as long as we work smoothly with the carriers, especially in Europe, we should have that as well," Zhang said.

