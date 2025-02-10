Summary The OnePlus Watch 3 is arriving next week.

OnePlus promises up to five days of battery life in its optimized mode, or 16 days on a single charge using power saving mode.

It also sports a rotating crown that actually syncs with Wear OS.

While some enthusiasts might be waiting for a revived Pebble successor to hit the market, most Android users would be best served by pairing their smartphone with a Wear OS 5-powered smartwatch. Outside of Google and Samsung, however, options are pretty few and far between. Just one year ago, OnePlus stepped in to help fill the gap left behind by brands like Fossil, delivering the OnePlus Watch 2 as its first Wear OS-branded device. Now, after a quick budget-focused pitstop with the Watch 2R, we're finally getting a true successor to one of last year's best wearables.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is officially launching in North America and Europe on February 18th, promising to deliver battery life that your Pixel Watch could only dream of. Like last year, OnePlus is pairing its Snapdragon W5 SoC with a secondary efficiency chipset for managing background tasks, utilizing its Dual-Engine Architecture to keep Wear OS moving without being so inefficient. All told, OnePlus is promoting five days worth of battery life on this watch through this year's slate of improvements, though reaching that number will come with a handful of sacrifices — including turning off its always-on display.

This watch is all about battery life

And it's sounding pretty impressive

Even so, OnePlus is claiming three days on a single charge in what it calls "Heavy Use" mode, which even accounts for the usage of third-party watch faces that disable that background RTOS. It's a pretty big improvement over last year, and it comes, in part, thanks to the same battery technology that delivered a 6,000mAh battery in this year's OnePlus 13.

By using "Silicon NanoStack" technology, the OnePlus Watch 3 arrives with a 631mAh cell, up from 500mAh in last year's model. If five days isn't enough for you, extreme power saving mode promises up to 16 days on a single charge — perfect if you're planning out a weeks-long camping trip this summer. Fast-charging is here too, with OnePlus promising an hour's worth of charging time is enough power to get through an entire day.

OnePlus did refresh its design language with this year's watch, though you'd be hard-pressed to tell the differences without both wearables in front of you. This year's model pairs a titanium alloy bezel with a Sapphire Crystal display, while keeping the stainless steel chassis in place. It comes in Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium colorways — in other words, green and black — while keeping the same sporty, rubberized strap as last year. Perhaps the biggest news, however, comes from the rotating crown, which finally does more than act as a fidget toy.

You'll have to keep waiting for a full specs sheet, but thankfully, you won't need to wait too long. The OnePlus Watch 3 is arriving on February 18th at 8 AM EST. While we don't have specific pricing just yet, OnePlus is taking a page out of Samsung's book, giving anyone who hands over their email $30 off their eventual preorder, plus the chance to win a OnePlus Pad 2 or Buds Pro 3 for free. Pricing also remains a mystery, but considering the OnePlus Watch 2 arrived at $300 last year, consider that a pretty good ballpark.