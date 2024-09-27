Plenty of similarity OnePlus Watch 2R The OnePlus Watch 2R keeps much of what it's more expensive sibling has, only manages to change enough to lower the price considerably. Lighter, though not as durable, this watch has the ability to track what you want in much the same way. Pros Solid performance Better GPS accuracy Superb battery life for Wear OS Cons No rotating crown Limited third-party app integration $230 at OnePlus

A Galaxy not far away Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $180 $200 Save $20 This is Samsung's first attempt at a Fan Edition wearable, and so, the Galaxy Watch FE pares things down just enough to deliver a solid hardware and software experience. Pros Good enough performance Plenty of features Attractive price for a Galaxy Watch Cons Only comes in one size Slower charging speed $180 at Amazon



It's telling that established wearable brands deem it necessary to offer something that's supposed to have value written all over it. The OnePlus Watch 2R is a derivative of the OnePlus Watch 2, much like the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE takes pieces from the company's other flagship smartwatches.

While neither could be considered "cheap", they're both good enough to be among the best Wear OS smartwatches, so this head-to-head has a lot to do with what's been cut and what's been left to run.

Read our ranking Best Wear OS smartwatches in 2024 Your wrist deserves the best

Price, availability, and specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2R was launched, to some degree, as a way of undercutting the competition on price, which is why it sells for $230. It only comes in a 46mm size and first launched on OnePlus' website, though Amazon will also carry the watch as well. You can get it in one of two colors: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is more widely available, including from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Unlike other Samsung watches, the Watch FE only comes in a 40mm size, but you can get it in black, silver, or Pink Gold. There was some marketing messaging referring to an LTE variant, but that's yet to come to light in any way, so for now, you're only looking at the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model.

Typically, both brands offer trade-in deals, but usually reserve those offers for more flagship products. The OnePlus website doesn't offer any distinct trade-in deals, so instead, there are others like a student or employee discount. Meanwhile, Samsung offers trade-ins deals, though it prioritizes its own products and Apple wearables. Everything else falls under "Other," so you'd have to see what a Google, Garmin, Fitbit, or even OnePlus device might get you.

Here's how these two watches line up with their respective specs:



OnePlus Watch 2R Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Case size 46mm 40mm Case Material Aluminum Aluminum Display 1.43" 60Hz AMOLED 1.2" AMOLED Display resolution 466 x 466 396 x 396 CPU Snapdragon W5, BES2700 Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz RAM 2GB 1.5GB Storage 32GB 16GB Battery 500mAh 247mAh Cellular connectivity No LTE (LTE model only) Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Yes Connectivity Dual-frequency GPS NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Software Wear OS 4 Wear OS with One UI 5 Watch Health sensors Heart rate, SpO2 Optical heart rate, electrical heart, bioelectrical impedance analysis Dimensions 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm Weight 59g (with strap) 25.9g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Strap size 22 mm 20mm Colors Forest Green, Gunmetal Gray Black, pink gold, and silver Price $230 $200

Design

Staying true to form

At first glance, the OnePlus Watch 2R could pass for a clone of its more expensive sibling, but there are some noticeable differences. Rather than a second button running flush at the bottom, there are two uniform buttons instead, giving the watch a more symmetrical look. You can program both buttons, though neither works as a digital crown. The body is also made of aluminum, which is partly why the Watch 2R feels so light at 59g with the straps attached.

Despite being pared-down, not everything has to endure some sacrifice. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display basically looks the same as the Watch 2, but has Panda Glass protection instead of sapphire crystal glass. It runs on the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and 2GB of RAM, including 32GB of storage.

More importantly, it includes the same ancillary processor, a BES 2700, that handles background activity while the Snapdragon focuses on the heavy lifting. It's a combination that chiefly contributes to the Watch 2R's unbeatable (by Wear OS standards) battery life of up to 100 hours per charge. No surprise that the Watch 2R ranks as one of the top smartwatches for battery life.

The Galaxy Watch FE is essentially molded after the Galaxy Watch 4 from 2021. However, Samsung gives it some upgrades to make it look and feel different. It has sapphire crystal to protect its 1.2-inch AMOLED display, which makes it more scratch-resistant compared to the OnePlus Watch 2R. It's also worth noting that the bezels are smaller, and on a 40mm watch, that makes it even more amenable to a wider variance in wrist sizes.

Plus, Samsung equips the Watch FE with a newer chipset, basically the same Exynos W920 in the Galaxy Watch 5, so it's more than capable of running a decent workload. That helps battery life — a longtime challenge for Samsung's regular smartwatches — last well over a day on average.

Because of its familiar design, it's easy to find straps for it, too, helping personalize the watch even further or dressing it up to match a specific occasion. Still, it's rare for a Samsung watch to only come in one size when it's not special (Classic, Pro, or Ultra), and larger wrists might prefer more screen real estate.

Software and tracking

Building on a foundation

One of the challenges in this matchup is that the OnePlus Watch 2R is built on a very recent model, whereas the Galaxy Watch FE is more or less identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 from 2021. A better processor helps close the gap, but only just. Samsung already left the Exynos W920 processor behind two generations ago, and it's hard to know how subsequent Wear OS and One UI updates might affect overall performance.

You can tell just by how these two watches start up; because OnePlus uses a dual-chipset architecture, the process feels more fluid, while the Galaxy Watch FE is sluggish. As for health features, the two watches largely track the same health and fitness metrics, but Samsung Health has an edge over OnePlus' OHealth app in sheer depth and opportunity.

You'll also have an easier time integrating third-party apps with the Galaxy Watch FE than you will with the Watch 2R.

Interestingly, the Watch 2R might be more effective than its own pricier sibling at tracking health and activity, partly because the dual-band GPS provides more accurate numbers. It's right on the money in a lot of ways, which is why it's vexing that OHealth isn't more open to other apps.

For example, Samsung Health will accept data you gather from Withings, but OHealth can't recognize any of it, so you have to manually adjust metrics. And almost inexplicably, the Watch 2R has no women's health tracking, so forget keeping tabs on menstrual cycles when wearing it.

On the bright side, you can tailor the Watch 2R to look more like you'd prefer. If you want a grid or list view, those are easy to do in the settings. The Galaxy Watch FE isn't as open that way, leaving you to roll with One UI as it is. That includes how it tracks activity or handles notifications, both of which are fine, just not super customizable.

Ecosystems also matter here. If you're already entrenched in either OnePlus' or Samsung's product lineups, the choice may feel even easier because of it. You can use either watch with either platform, but Samsung hides certain variables in its walled garden — something OnePlus doesn't do at all.

Battery life and charging

Don't take longer than you need

It's really no contest here for the simple fact that the Watch 2R can last so much longer. Even with moderate usage, you're probably going three days before you need to charge it again. And when you do, it shouldn't take more than an hour to get back to full. It's a true stalwart, putting nearly every other Wear OS watch to shame. Its charger is also detachable, so you can take the cradle on its own when traveling and use any USB-C cable you have handy.

That's not the case with the Galaxy Watch FE, which not only scrapes past a day on a good day, but also takes two hours to fully charge because of its slower 5W charger. At least it can charge from any Qi-enabled charging pad, though it won't matter if the pad offers more throughput. The Watch FE will still charge at a slower rate.

Which should you buy?

Battery life is a big deal for any smartwatch, even if the Watch 2R won't ever be confused with a serious tracker for athletes. It's not built to cater to specialized or specific cases, as its main purpose is to accommodate everyone else who wants decent tracking and phone integration on their wrist.

The Galaxy Watch FE is a repackaged model from 2021 that's been fitted with some newer kit, but not the newest kit. You could pay $100 more and get the Galaxy Watch 7 with all the latest skills and frills. Something to think about if your budget allows for it.

Still, size matters in this comparison. We're talking about a 46mm watch against a 40mm one, which is a big difference on any wrist, big or small. Your choice may be difficult if you fall into the fringes of either camp when the gap between them is that wide. Overall, the Watch 2R has better prospects for longevity, but it's not ideal for smaller wrists.

Battery for days OnePlus Watch 2R The OnePlus Watch 2R takes so much of what its more expensive sibling offers, and still manages to improve on overall activity tracking without losing battery life. $230 at OnePlus

The Galaxy Watch FE is a first for Samsung, having never made a distinctly affordable smartwatch before. It's a good debut, but it also shows the limits imposed when the foundation it's built on is now three years old. You have to accept the eventual trade-offs that go with older hardware and newer software in future updates.