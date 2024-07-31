Iterating on a product from year to year can be a tricky endeavor. A company has to grapple with creating a great follow-up to a device by increasing its capabilities while attempting to keep the price the same, or at least in the same ballpark as the outgoing model. It’s no secret that the original OnePlus Watch was a flawed first attempt, but OnePlus learned from its mistakes and significantly improved with its second attempt a year later.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is easily one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, and for a very good reason. It’s a well-rounded device that doesn’t have a lot of shortcomings. So, it was a bit surprising when OnePlus decided to launch the less expensive OnePlus Watch 2R only five months later.

The OnePlus Watch 2R is in a weird spot. It takes just about everything the OnePlus Watch 2 does well, and either does it the same or, in some cases, does it better with a cheaper price tag. While I am still surprised that OnePlus launched the Watch 2R, I am glad they did because it brings incredible value and is a great watch overall.

Best value OnePlus Watch 2R 8.5 / 10 $200 $230 Save $30 The OnePlus Watch 2R is hands-down the best affordable Android watch currently on the market. With exceptional battery life, fast performance, and a great display, there is a lot to love about it. OnePlus even ironed out some of its fitness tracking issues. Pros Top-notch performance

Three days or more of battery life

Excellent build quality

Accurate dual-band GPS Cons OHealth has limited third-party support

Watch app screen is annoying

No rotating crown $200 at OnePlus

Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus Watch 2R was released on July 16 and carries a retail price of $230, which is a steal for everything it offers. The Watch 2R is available directly from OnePlus but will be available on Amazon sometime in early August. The 2R is available in one size, 46mm, and comes in two colorways: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. While additional colors would have been nice, the Forest Green option is striking and not over the top.

Specifications Case size 46mm Case Material Aluminum Display 1.43" 60Hz AMOLED Display resolution 466 x 466 CPU Snapdragon W5, BES2700 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Battery 500mAh Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Connectivity Dual-frequency GPS Software Wear OS 4 Health sensors Heart rate, SpO2 Dimensions 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm Weight 59g (with strap) IP Rating IP68 Strap size 22 mm Colors Forest Green, Gunmetal Gray Price $230 Expand

What’s good about the OnePlus 2R?

Retaining the best parts of its pricier sibling

There’s a lot to like about the OnePlus 2R, but it all starts with the design. OnePlus changed the design a little compared to the Watch 2. The straight edge on the right side is gone this time around and the 2R now has two uniform buttons for what I think is a better design and a more traditional watch feel. Both buttons are programmable, but neither can be used as a crown.

At 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm, the 2R retains the same overall dimensions as the pricier OnePlus Watch 2. It might be a tad big for some, but it felt great on my wrist. OnePlus went with an aluminum build this time around. While not as strong as the Watch 2’s stainless steel build, it should still be plenty durable and the aluminum allows for a slight weight reduction. At 37g without the wrist strap and 59g with the strap attached, the Watch 2R is quite light.

With a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 466 x 466, the Watch 2R has a great-looking display nearly identical to the one on the Watch 2. But the 2R does lose the sapphire crystal protection, with OnePlus opting to use Panda Glass this time around. With a maximum brightness of 600 nits and a high brightness mode of 1000 nits, the OnePlus Watch 2R is easily visible in all lighting conditions.

The Watch 2R also retains a couple of other OnePlus Watch 2 features, including speed and amazing battery life. Powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and 2GB of RAM, this watch has absolutely no lag and flies through Wear OS 4. With 32GB of storage, there is ample space to download all your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

The Watch 2R also has a BES 2700 processor in addition to the Snapdragon processor. While the Snapdragon does the heavy lifting, the BES 2700 handles background activity. Thanks to its dual processor approach and 500mAh battery, the Watch 2R easily ranks as one of the top smartwatches for battery life, joining watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With a mixture of Google Assistant, GPS tracking, checking the weather, and reading notifications, I consistently averaged three full days and two nights before I had to look for the charger.