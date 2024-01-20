Summary A source claims the OnePlus Watch 2 will debut at MWC 2024 in late February.

Leaked renders from November have revealed a larger circular AMOLED screen and two hardware buttons on the Watch 2.

This will reportedly be the first OnePlus smartwatch to run Google's Wear OS out of the box.

OnePlus has come a long way since its first-generation smartphone, with the brand now churning out stellar flagships like the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Open. However, the company didn't exactly set the world alight with its first-gen smartwatch, known as the OnePlus Watch. We learned back in November that the manufacturer is working on a successor for this 2021 smartwatch, and a reliable source has now provided info on when it could break cover.

According to Max Jambor on X (via Android Authority), the OnePlus Watch 2 will be revealed at MWC 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 26 - 29, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. Based on the aforementioned November leak, this would be OnePlus' first smartwatch to feature Wear OS out of the box. More importantly, it would be a big step up from the predecessor's custom operating system, which behaved a lot like Wear OS, but came bundled with multiple disadvantages on launch day.

We also have a fair idea about what the OnePlus Watch 2 would look like, courtesy of renders leaked in November. The smartwatch is rumored to sport a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, up from the 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display on the OnePlus Watch. These renders also reveal an elevated surface on the right-hand side, housing the two hardware buttons.

On the processing side of things, the Watch 2 is expected to run on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, the same unit that powers the Google Pixel Watch 2. But the key highlight of the OnePlus Watch 2 would have to be Wear OS 4, unlocking access to Play Store apps, in addition to other software enhancements. There's no info on the price tag of this upcoming smartwatch. The OnePlus Watch hit the shelves carrying a $159 sticker price, though we expect the second-gen model to be priced higher.

While one would have assumed Tuesday's OnePlus 12 launch event to be the ideal time to release this new smartwatch, Jambor's latest revelation indicates the Watch 2 is still not ready for the market. But there's plenty to look forward to from the January 23 "Smooth Beyond Belief" event, including the launch of the OnePlus Buds 3, in addition to the much-awaited global launch of the company's 2024 flagship.

OnePlus' hierarchy of wearables can be a little confusing since it also released the India-exclusive Nord Watch back in 2022, featuring a price tag of just under $60. The manufacturer also stepped into the fitness tracker segment in 2021 but didn't experience much success.