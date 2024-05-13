Summary OPWWE231_11_A.94 update for OnePlus Watch 2 brings new apps Relax and Barometer.

Barometer app suits outdoor athletes, providing elevation & atmospheric pressure readings for hikers and climbers.

Update includes bug fixes, workout algorithm improvements, and the option to disable Wear OS's tap-to-wake feature.

The OnePlus Watch 2's got a pretty significant new update rolling out. According to Android Authority, a software update for the watch with build number OPWWE231_11_A.94 is now available, and adds new functionality, new apps, and then some to OnePlus's latest wearable.

Possibly the most noteworthy addition in the new update is a pair of new apps, Relax and Barometer. They're both what they sound like: the Relax app walks you through breathing exercises meant to help you relax, while the Barometer app shows your estimated elevation and the current atmospheric pressure as measured by the watch.

Barometric readings can provide useful information for hikers or mountain climbers, which fits in neatly with OnePlus's marketing positioning the Watch 2 as an accessory for serious outdoor athletes. The data provided by the Barometer app won't be helpful for most users, though. The Relax app helps bring the OnePlus Watch 2 more in line with Wear OS options from the likes of Samsung and Google, whose watches offer similar guided breathing exercises.

According to the full update changelog shared by Android Authority, the update comes with a host of smaller improvements, as well. It fixes bugs, makes improvements to "workout and health algorithms," and adds the option to turn off Wear OS's tap-to-wake feature that powers on the watch's display when the screen is touched, among other small improvements.

Android Authority also notes that there are new watch faces for the OnePlus Watch 2 available in its companion app OHealth, though it's not clear whether those faces are technically from the watch's firmware update or a similarly timed update to the mobile app.

OPWWE231_11_A.94 is rolling out now

Coming soon to a OnePlus Watch 2 near you

The latest software for the OnePlus Watch 2 is rolling out now. If you don't see the update on your own watch, you can check for it manually by opening your watch's Settings, selecting System, then tapping System updates.