Summary The OnePlus Watch 2 is now available for pre-order in a new Nordic Blue color, exclusively in European markets.

Pre-order perks for the Nordic Blue version include a choice of extra strap, charging puck, or OnePlus Buds 3.

Nordic Blue watch orders are expected to arrive beginning May 7.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will soon be available in an additional colorway — in some markets. As spotted by Notebookcheck, OnePlus's online store is offering a new "Nordic Blue" color across Europe that, as the page's copy notes, is exclusive to the region. The Nordic Blue version comes with a lighter silver case and two-tone bezel paired with a blue leather band, and costs a little more than the watch's two launch colors.

Initially released in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colorways last month, the OnePlus Watch 2 now comes in a configuration featuring a light-colored stainless steel case paired with a blue leather band with white stitching. The watch's bezel also features a chronograph rendered in blue and white, rather than the ridges seen in the other two colors. It's available for pre-order in European markets where the OnePlus Watch 2 is sold, including the UK, for €349 or £299 — a markup from the €299 and £269 the other color options cost in the same regions.

That increased sticker price is offset, at least during the pre-order period, by a number of freebies customers can choose from. Anyone pre-ordering the Nordic Blue OnePlus Watch 2 will get to choose between an extra strap, a spare charging puck, or a pair of OnePlus Buds 3 for no additional cost. Naming this new, pricier option Nordic Blue is a little bit of a head-scratcher, considering OnePlus's Nord-branded products are less expensive than its flagships. Odd branding aside, the new color is a stylish option for people in places where it's available.

Related OnePlus Watch 2 review: Worth it for the battery alone With two chipsets and two operating systems, the OnePlus Watch 2 offers revelatory battery life — but not much more

A true-blue European exclusive

No additional colors for the US

Source: OnePlus

OnePlus explicitly positions the Nordic Blue OnePlus Watch 2 as a European market exclusive, which is a bit of a shame — I think the blue leather strap and color-coordinated chronograph are pretty striking. The latest colorway is available for pre-order in European regions right now, with delivery expected to start on May 7.

In our review, we found the OnePlus Watch 2's battery life to be the best thing about the watch: it can comfortably last three to four days on a charge with smart features enabled, as opposed to the one to two days offered by most of its competition.