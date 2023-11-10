Summary The OnePlus Watch 2 is set to have a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display, an improvement from its predecessor, and will be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

The original OnePlus Watch received negative reviews due to its unreliable step-tracking and clunky custom operating system, but the OnePlus Watch 2 aims to rectify these issues by using Wear OS 4.

If the OnePlus Watch 2 is successful, it will contribute to OnePlus' winning streak, following the positive reception of their OnePlus 11 smartphone and OnePlus Open foldable phone.

Over the last decade, there have been very few smart devices that have taken off like the smartwatch has. From the venerable Samsung Galaxy Watch to the newer Google Pixel Watch and even the Apple Watch, consumers can’t get enough of the tiny-but-powerful screens on their wrists. Back in 2021, OnePlus dipped its toes into the market with the OnePlus Watch, which featured solid specs and a long battery life but majorly disappointed with its software. Get ready for round two, electric boogaloo, as the OnePlus Watch 2 has leaked with both renders and hardware information at the ready.

According to reputable leaker OnLeaks, the OnePlus Watch 2 will utilize a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display (via MySmartPrice). This is slightly larger than the original OnePlus Watch, beating it by .04 inches. Its AMOLED display would be in line with the screen OnePlus used with the Nord Watch, but different from its 2021 first-generation effort. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip is expected to power the watch, bringing it almost up to fully modern specs.

When the OnePlus Watch was released, it sported a circular 1.39-inch, 454 by 454 OLED screen. It was a nice first impression, but upon booting it up and using it as a daily wristwatch, it disappointed us heavily. Its step-tracking was inaccurate, and its custom operating system paled in comparison to Wear OS and Samsung’s One UI. Overall, it made for a clunky experience that was not worth the hassle.

A year later, OnePlus took another crack at a smartwatch and launched the relatively inexpensive OnePlus Nord Watch. This was only released in India, most likely to test newer smartwatch technologies and ideas at a smaller level than if it was released worldwide like the OnePlus Watch. It was a respectable sophomore effort to create a smartwatch, albeit with a different price and hardware range. It featured a rectangular 1.78-inch AMOLED screen and ran its custom OS once again.

This time, the reception of a OnePlus watch might be different. According to leaker Max Jambor, when the OnePlus Watch 2 is released, it will be powered by Wear OS 4, ending any complaints about OnePlus’ custom OS. This is a welcome surprise, and it could reinvigorate the company’s efforts to make a solid return into the smartwatch world.

For the first time with a OnePlus smartwatch, there is hope. The OnePlus 11 smartphone, released earlier this year, was a really solid phone with the right compromises on quality for the price. The OnePlus Open, which was the first foldable phone by OnePlus, is exactly what we’ve been looking for from that form factor. As a matter of fact, you can get both on sale now with some early Black Friday deals from OnePlus. If the OnePlus Watch 2 is a hit, then OnePlus will have continued its winning streak.