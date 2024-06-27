Summary The OnePlus Tablet Pro was unveiled with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in China, and this device is speculated to launch as the OnePlus Pad 2 in international markets in the coming months.

The OnePlus Watch 2C was also launched in China with iOS support and a new design, priced at the equivalent of $247 USD.

The OnePlus Buds 3 also got a new Khaki Green colorway, while an Ace 3 Pro smartphone debuted featuring "Glacier Battery" tech.

OnePlus' official June 27 product release event has concluded now, and there's a lot to go over.

In the lead up to the event, leaks and rumors about OnePlus' upcoming devices have been in full swing, with the Shenzhen, China-based company recently revealing everything it would be launching at its event on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. Now, with the unveiling done, it's time to sort the new devices by their importance and potential to make their way to North America. In order of importance, the devices are: The OnePlus Tablet Pro, the OnePlus Watch 2, a new OnePlus Buds 3 colorway, and the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

We've previously reported on early Tablet Pro and Watch 2 leaks, speculating that these might be the Pad 2 and Watch 2R, respectively, if and when they arrive in the international market. We've sorted the Buds 3 and the Ace 3 Pro towards the end, considering that OnePlus just announced a new color option for the buds, and the Ace series has never made its way to international markets.

OnePlus Tablet Pro

Source: OnePlus

Like we've speculated in the past, the OnePlus Tablet Pro doesn't feature any design changes, and looks exactly like the OnePlus Pad as we know it; camera bump and all. It is available in two colorways in China, namely 'Space Gray,' and 'Khaki Green.' The Khaki Green color is essentially an Olive Green hue, and it is subtly different from the 'Halo Green' colorway available here.

Elsewhere, the new tablet is listed in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants, overshadowing our OnePlus Pad's lone 8GB/128GB model.

Further squashing our OnePlus Pad's tiny ego is the OnePlus Tablet Pro's processing prowess. It is the first tablet to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which should greatly boost its performance and battery efficiency.

The new tablet features the same 11.6-inch 144Hz display, and according to OnePlus, thanks to the Qualcomm chipset, "up to three games can be run smoothly at the same time," with an average frame rate of 119 for MOBA games, 89 for competitive shooting games, and 59 for open world mobile games.

Source: OnePlus

The Tablet Pro offers the same thickness as its predecessor, but is ever so slightly heavier. The new tablet comes in at 584g, compared to its predecessor's 552g weight.

Other important specs include a 3,000 x 2,120 pixel resolution, 900 nits peak brightness, and a 540Hz touch sampling rate for gaming, a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and a new and improved stylus with a "thickened soft rubber material" tip, "ultra-low" latency and "simulated vibration and sound effects." It is currently unknown if the stylus ships with the tablet, or if it needs to be purchased separately. In the US, the OnePlus Pad does not ship with a stylus.

The OnePlus Tablet Pro starts at 2,899 Yuan, which is roughly $398 USD. It is likely that the OnePlus Tablet Pro will be the OnePlus Pad 2 when it is available internationally.

OnePlus Watch 2

Source: OnePlus

We already have a OnePlus Watch 2, but up until today, China didn't. OnePlus has decided to name the new wearable the Watch 2 in China, which might confuse readers going forward. Note that for this article, we're going to reference the new China-exclusive wearable as the Watch 2C, and the OnePlus Watch 2 that is available in international markets as the Watch 2.

Similar to the Watch 2, the Watch 2C is also available in two colorways, namely 'Meteorite Black,' and 'Nebula Green,' albeit the latter only has an accompanying green colored band, and its body is silver. Both colorways also have a matte finish, while the Watch 2 sports a glossy finish.

Adding to the similarities is the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, which both the wearables use, paired with a BES2700 chip. The W5 Gen 1 takes on the wearables' software and performance-related tasks, while the BES2700 is responsible for background activity and efficiency-related tasks.

Where the Watch 2C differs from the Watch 2 is its support for iOS devices, paired with a new design that features two digital crowns instead of one. The second digital crown's role is currently unclear, and the Watch 2C's information on OnePlus' website being in Chinese doesn't help the cause.

Elsewhere, the wearable checks all the usual health tracking boxes, with O2, heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep tracking, paired with a dual frequency GPS for route tracking, running posture recognition, and a "professional sports mode."

Source: OnePlus (machine translated)

The watch also supports eSIMs (cellular), which means it can be used to make and receive phone calls without your mobile phone, alongside support for unlocking certain car models with NFC. Other important specs include a 4-day, 500mAh battery life in "fully intelligent mode" and a 12-day battery life on "light smart mode." OnePlus says that charging the Watch 2C for 10 minutes should last it the whole day, which is somewhat similar to the Watch 2. The Watch 2C is also considerably lighter, coming in at 37g without the strap and 59g with it. For reference, Watch 2 comes in at 49g and 80g, respectively.

Both the wearables share the same 466 x 466 pixel resolution, 600 nits default maximum brightness, IP68 water and dust resistance, and 2GB of RAM paired with 32GB of storage.

The Watch 2C starts at 1799 Yuan, which is roughly $247 USD, making it significantly cheaper than the Watch 2 as we know it. Considering that the Watch 2C isn't much of an upgrade over the Watch 2, it might be made available as the Watch 2R in international markets.

OnePlus Buds 3 and the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

There's not much to talk about the Buds. OnePlus unveiled a new 'Khaki Green' colorway for the Buds 3, which matches the same-named colorway of the OnePlus Tablet Pro. It is likely that it will eventually make its way to international markets, considering that the Buds 3 are available here.

The Ace series is China-exclusive, and we don't expect that to change with the Ace 3 Pro. What's worth noting about it, however, is that it's OnePlus' first smartphone to house its new 'Glacier Battery' tech, which promises to retain 80 percent of its life after four years of use. We're expecting to see the tech used in future OnePlus flagships that land in international markets.