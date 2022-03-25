The OnePlus Watch was arguably one of the most disappointing gadget releases of 2021. Now, the company is said to be working on a follow-up called the OnePlus Watch 2. According to Pricebaba, and leaker Mukul Sharma, both the OnePlus Watch 2 and the OnePlus Band 2 have entered the production stage in Europe and Asia. That information suggests the two new wearables are set to be revealed later this year, which may mean we would see an official unveiling in the coming months.

Another recent leak suggested OnePlus is experimenting with a Nord branded smartwatch, but this appears to be a separate device. According to the leaked information, this will be a follow-up to the OnePlus Watch alongside the Band's sequel. The original OnePlus Band was unveiled in January 2021, and the smartwatch followed it in March of the same year. If the company plans to unveil new iterations every year, we're overdue an announcement.

We haven't yet heard any leaked information for either of these devices, so we don't yet know what specs these will include. Earlier this week, a rumor suggested we'd be seeing six new phones from the company by the end of September. Those are thought to include the OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and the OnePlus 10R.

The original OnePlus Watch was a disappointment scoring a 5 out of 10 in Android Police's full review. At launch, our writer said, "I don't understand how the OnePlus Watch made it to market in its current state. It's a bad product." Let's hope for a significant improvement for this new release. One of our writers previously ran through everything we'd like to see improved on a new smartwatch iteration, including its software, lack of wireless charging, and limited tracking modes. You can read our writer's thoughts on how the company could improve a OnePlus Watch 2 here.

HBO Max wants to bring back that cable TV feel with random episodes

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author