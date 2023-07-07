Although Samsung continues to be at the forefront of foldable smartphones with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, rival manufacturers have ramped up their efforts in producing competing products, with the Google Pixel Fold being the most recent example. While companies like Vivo and Tecno already have book-style foldables in the market, we've also learned pretty early on about OnePlus joining the fray with the V Fold. New reporting now suggests that this may not be the device's official name. Instead, the company could end up calling its first-ever foldable the OnePlus Open.

This revelation comes from well-known leaker Max Jambor, who has uncovered European trademark filings by the company bearing the name OnePlus Open. Jambor also reports that OnePlus previously considered a few other names for its first foldable, including Prime, Wing, Peak, and Edge, all of which have their own trademark filings.

This could be a conscious attempt by OnePlus to separate itself from the crowd of similar-sounding foldables. We can think of the affordable Tecno Phantom V Fold, the Vivo Fold X Fold 2, the Google Pixel Fold, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, featuring a similar form factor and even branding.

Based on rumors and extensive leaks, the OnePlus V Fold/Open could feature a 7.8-inch foldable inner screen coupled with a 6.3-inch screen, while both screens would enjoy a refresh rate of 120Hz.

On the processing side of things, the upcoming OnePlus foldable is said to be carrying Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC blended in with at least 256GB of RAM and up to 16GB of storage. Two 48MP rear cameras are rumored, serving as the primary shooter and the ultrawide sensor, respectively, in addition to a 64MP telephoto camera, rounding out the triple camera layout.

A 4,800mAh battery pack will supposedly power the device, with support for 67W fast wired charging baked in. Considering the form factor, OnePlus would reportedly include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on its hotly anticipated foldable.

We've also come across an abundance of renders of the OnePlus Open already, revealing practically everything we need to know about its design attributes. While there's no confirmation on a launch date yet, some sources have pitched an early August timeline.