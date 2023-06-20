OnePlus is expected to follow in the footsteps of Samsung and Google to launch its own foldable smartphone sometime this year. And given its deep association with its sister brand Oppo, OnePlus’s first foldable phone was believed to resemble the Oppo Find N2. However, this new set of renders shows that the OnePlus V Fold may rock a unique design language of its own, looking a lot boxier than its cousin from Oppo, while still retaining OnePlus’ trademark features.

Noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his Twitter handle @OnLeaks, shared some renders of the alleged OnePlus V Fold (via Smartprix). You can see a black leather-like texture on the back, though the report states that more finishes are in the cards. Most of the phone’s back is taken up by a massive circular camera island in the center sporting the Hasselblad branding as we’ve seen on the OnePlus 11 and other recent flagships from the company.

Source: @OnLeaks/Smartprix

While these dim renders don’t give a very clear look at the phone’s displays (and those dark wallpapers aren’t helping either), you can still see that the cover screen extends from corner to corner with minimal bezels. More importantly, the outer display’s aspect ratio looks closer to the top Android handsets and isn’t as unwieldily slender as on Samsung foldables. The inner flexible display also appears to be nearly edge to edge, unlike the Pixel Fold and its thick bezels, along with a raised lip to protect it.

OnePlus appears to be sticking with the good-old camera cutouts for the two selfie cameras instead of experimenting with the under-display camera tech. On the slim sides of the OnePlus V Fold, you will find the company’s iconic alert slider along with a relatively flat power button, which likely doubles up as the fingerprint reader, while there is an array of speakers, too. Even though a foldable’s hinge is its most important component, it’s hard to comment on it just based on these renders, and we'll have to wait to know if OnePlus is using the same hinge mechanism as the recent Oppo phones.

The report further adds that OnePlus could use the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor for the V Fold, which will likely house a 4,800mAh battery that will juice up at 100W. The phone will use a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor and a 32MP camera for taking selfies. OnePlus is rumored to unveil its first foldable sometime in August, which isn’t too far out in the future.