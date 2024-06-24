Summary OnePlus is hosting a hardware event on June 27, where we expect a new smartwatch to be revealed.

OnePlus is set to announce a watch it's calling the OnePlus Watch 2 in China, but the watch may be called OnePlus Watch 2R in other markets.

The OnePlus Tablet Pro and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro are also expected to feature in the event.

OnePlus is holding an event on Thursday, June 27, with a heavy-hitting lineup of devices expected to grace the main stage. One of the expected reveals is a new wearable: we've known for some time about an in-development OnePlus watch bearing the model number OPWWE234, which is very similar to the OnePlus Watch 2's OPWWE231 model number. Given the OnePlus Watch 2 only launched a few months ago, we didn't expect the new wearable to be the OnePlus Watch 3. Judging by a recent tweet from credible leaker Max Jambor, the watch could actually be a less expensive variant of the OnePlus Watch 2.

Jambor's tweet simply reads "OnePlus Watch 2R." OnePlus reserves its R designation for its more midrange device offerings — for example, the $500 OnePlus 12R to the flagship OnePlus 12, which retails for $800. OnePlus's R devices normally offer a similar design to their flagship counterparts, and in the upcoming wearable's case, it does indeed look very similar to the international version of the OnePlus Watch 2, albeit with two crown-style buttons instead of one.

OnePlus's promotional material for the upcoming wearable on Weibo suggests that it will be named the OnePlus Watch 2 in China. This makes sense because the Watch 2 as we know it was never released in China, OnePlus's home nation. However, the wearable in question that will be revealed to the world on June 27 doesn't look exactly like the OnePlus Watch 2 we've reviewed.

In the promotional material, the wearable appears to sport the same "Radiant Steel" and "Black Steel" colorway names as the global OnePlus Watch 2. Elsewhere, from what we already know, the wearable will likely offer the same 500mAh battery as the existing OnePlus Watch 2, with LTE support for some Chinese carriers.

More devices to be revealed on June 27

A phone, a tablet, and a watch

The OnePlus Watch 2R isn't all we're expecting to see from OnePlus this week. The successor to one of the best Android tablets on the market, the OnePlus Pad, will reportedly be unveiled at the June 27 event, donning the OnePlus Tablet Pro moniker. From what the Shenzhen, China-based company has indicated, the tablet will be a performance powerhouse, with OnePlus going as far as saying that the Tablet Pro will be "Android's strongest performance tablet." The OnePlus Tablet Pro will likely be the OnePlus Pad 2 when launched globally.

Elsewhere, we know that OnePlus will also launch the Ace 3 Pro at the event, the company's first smartphone to use the novel Glacier Battery tech, as announced on Weibo. What surprised us, however, was the appearance of what OnePlus is calling the OnePlus Watch 2 in China in its promotional material — though, again, Jambor's tweet suggests the wearable could be marketed as the OnePlus Watch 2R in other markets.

With all that said, it is unclear whether the new wearable will ever make it to the US. We should learn more about OnePlus's future plans at the event on June 27.