OnePlus' Nord sub-brand is known for its budget and mid-range smartphones. The company further expanded the scope of the brand to include earbuds with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds in July this year. There were rumors and leaks surrounding a Nord-branded smartwatch from the BBK-owned company. Six months after the first rumors popped up on the internet, OnePlus has officially teased the smartwatch's launch.

OnePlus' teaser image on its Indian website and social media channels points to the Nord Watch featuring a rectangular display. The "Get moving" tagline confirms the watch's focus on fitness and health tracking. In typical OnePlus style, the company teases that it will share more information about the watch in parts throughout the rest of this and the following week

What's clear is that the Nord Watch is unlikely to make its way outside of India for now. That should not be surprising since the country has the biggest user base of Nord users. Plus, 2021's OnePlus Watch was a huge failure and felt like a rough first draft of a product. OnePlus would not like to repeat the same mistake and instead prefer to take its time before bringing the Nord Watch to more markets.

The last leak surrounding the smartwatch indicated it could come in five different styles, but it is unclear if it will pan out to be true. With the crucial festive season in India starting from early October, OnePlus most probably aims to put the Nord Watch on sale by the end of this month itself.

Given the OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to carry a price tag of around $65, it won't feature Wear OS. Instead, it should run LiteOS and offer similar features as other budget smartwatches available in this price range.