It is pretty common for companies to take a sly dig at their competitors' products, especially when they believe their upcoming product is superior. Samsung is usually at the forefront of this. In 2022, the Korean giant started dunking on the iPhone 14 a week before its official announcement. And the company then followed it up by asking iPhone users to join the Flip side. This time around, it is OnePlus which is teasing the launch of its upcoming OnePlus foldable by taking a sly dig at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

As soon as the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event started on July 26th, OnePlus posted a tweet (or xeet?) referencing its upcoming foldable phone and the other Fold that launched.

The Open reference in OnePlus' tweet suggests the company will call its first folding phone the OnePlus Open, as hinted in some recent rumors. Earlier leaks claimed the phone could be branded the OnePlus V Fold, but the tease seemingly clarifies this won't happen.

OnePlus' first foldable will have a similar book-style form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This means you'll open the phone to reveal the larger folding screen. And if the leaks are accurate, the OnePlus Open could give stiff competition to Samsung's flagship 2023 foldable, especially if priced right.

Renders of the device show a cover screen that's not as cramped as the Z Fold 5, with the inner folding display measuring 7.8-inch and sporting a 2K 120Hz resolution. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip should do duty inside the phone paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Providing juice to the phone will be a large 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

We won't have to wait long for OnePlus to unveil its first foldable. Rumors suggest the device could debut in the first half of August, so the OnePlus Open can go official even before Samsung's latest foldable hits retail stores.