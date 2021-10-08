This time of year is usually when we’d be seeing leaks for an upcoming OnePlus flagship — typically a remixed version of whatever device had first arrived in the spring. However, we’ve known for a few weeks now that a potential OnePlus 9T is not meant to be, with the company focusing on its ColorOS and OxygenOS merge along with its already-existing smartphone lineup. The OnePlus 9RT is real, though, and thanks to a new teaser, we finally know when it’s arriving.

According to a social media post on Weibo, OnePlus is holding a launch event in China for its next phone on October 13th (via XDA Developers). The renders show off the OnePlus 9RT in silver, with a new camera layout along the back of the device. The Buds Z2 — a successor to last year’s Buds Z headphones — are launching at the same time.

The company recently confirmed the T-series is discontinued for the foreseeable future, as it plans on developing specific models for various regions. The OnePlus 9RT is exactly that — a new spin on this year’s OnePlus 9R to be sold exclusively in China and India. Previous leaks have indicated that it’s not all too different from the original model, offering improved cameras and OxygenOS 12 out of the box — although considering even Pixel devices have yet to receive an upgrade to Android 12, it seems more unlikely by the day.

Alongside these announcements, both Evan Blass and Ishan Agarwal shared leaked renders and images of OnePlus’s upcoming products. Visually, neither the phone nor the new earbuds depart too far from their predecessors, minus some slight tweaks.

While we don’t expect to see the 9RT arrive outside of China and India, the Buds Z2 availability remains a mystery. We’ll have to keep waiting to find out where OnePlus’s latest earbuds might end up throughout the rest of the world.

