OnePlus phones don't have as many screenshot options as Samsung Galaxy devices. Still, there are enough to suit any situation, whether you use your phone hands-free or enjoy videos on the OnePlus Open's main display. We show all the ways to take a screenshot with your OnePlus phone, as well as how to edit and share it with other platforms.

If you're new to OxygenOS, brush up on its most useful features after familiarizing yourself with screenshot techniques.

Take a screenshot with your phone's buttons

Press the power and volume down buttons simultaneously to take a screenshot on any OnePlus phone.

This method works on the OnePlus Open, whether unfolded or folded. Pressing the buttons takes a screenshot of the active screen, which is oriented to the angle at which you view the phone. However, it can be awkward to take a screenshot when the phone is unfolded, so use one of the below methods instead.

Swipe with your fingers to take a screenshot

Swipe up or down with three fingers to take a screenshot.

This feature may not be activated by default. If swiping up with three fingers doesn't take a screenshot, follow these steps to turn on the feature:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Additional Settings. Tap Screenshot. Toggle on the 3-finger swipe down switch. Close

You can also toggle 3-finger touch and hold to take a screenshot by tapping and holding the screen with three fingers. If you accidentally trigger screenshots with the phone's buttons, turn off this feature.

Use Google Assistant to take a screenshot with your voice

Say, "Hey, Google, take a screenshot" to capture the current screen on your OnePlus phone.

Google Assistant can take screenshots for you. Say "Hey, Google" to open the voice assistant or hold the power button for a few seconds. Follow either action with "Take a screenshot" to capture your screen.

If holding the power button opens the power menu instead of Google Assistant, change it back by following these steps:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Additional Settings from the sidebar. Tap Power Button. Tap Press and hold the power button. Select the Power Menu radio button. Close

Take a screenshot of content that doesn't fit on your screen

When you want to capture a whole web page or document that doesn't fit on one screen, take an expanded screenshot. Expanded screenshots take long screenshots of the entire page without splicing together multiple screenshots.

Take a screenshot using any method described above. Tap the Expanded Screenshot button in the screenshot preview. The display returns to the original screenshot view and starts scrolling. Capture the screen by tapping the display or waiting for the screen to stop scrolling.

Where are screenshots saved on a OnePlus phone?

Screenshots are saved in the Screenshots folder in your OnePlus phone's internal storage. You can access this through the preinstalled Gallery app or another photo storage app like Google Photos. If you use Google Photos, back up your photos and screenshots regularly to avoid losing images.

How to edit and share screenshots

After you take a screenshot on your OnePlus phone, a preview appears at the bottom of your phone. Here, you can edit and share screenshots.

Edit your screenshots

Tap the screenshot preview to edit your screenshot. In this window, you can:

Markup the image with a colored pen

Pixelate the image

Translate text

Crop the image

Tap More edit options to access tools like watermarks, filters, color rebalancing, stickers, and more.

Tap the Undo button at the top of your screen to remove an edit, and tap the Checkmark button in the upper-right corner of your screen to save the screenshot. Tap the Share button in the upper-right corner of your screen to share your screenshot with a contact or app.

How to record your screen

Swipe down from the top of your OnePlus screen from any screen and tap the Screen Recorder tile in the Quick Access menu to bring up the Screen Recorder widget. If you don't see the Screen recorder tile, swipe down again and tap the Edit button to add it to your notification shade.

What happens if you can't take a screenshot?

Some apps prevent you from taking screenshots of sensitive data. Most of the time, this isn't a problem, but it can be frustrating when saving a screenshot is more useful than writing down the information. Our guide on taking a screenshot on Android when an app doesn't want you to will help, but it isn't a simple process.

Capture your screen in any situation

OnePlus phones have had their ups and downs over the years, but the latest devices are the best yet. The OnePlus Open showed Samsung and Google precisely what a foldable should be capable of, while the OnePlus 12 is a new standard for flagship Android phone value.

Whatever your OnePlus phone, use our screenshot tips to capture your screen at any time. Then, brush up on our tips to take better photos and fill your phone's gallery with stunning pictures.