The renaissance of the Android operating system on tablets has been a hard-earned one, especially considering the fact Google's been technically competing against itself all this time with ChromeOS. Even still, there have been rumblings from time to time about a reciprocating new wave — maybe a new cream of the crop? — with OnePlus being a contributor. Now, as we look to 2023, we're reminded again that this is still a possibility.

Some words of affirmation came from Max Jambor, a well-connected writer at AllAboutSamsung, simply saying that a launch is scheduled for next year.

Parent company Oppo released its own Android tablet back in late February called the Oppo Pad and with OnePlus's hardware development pipeline more closely aligning with Oppo's, it was expected that we'd see the Oppo Pad effectively become the OnePlus Pad in western markets. Heck, OnePlus has had the trademark on "OnePlus Pad" for a good while now.

Samsung and Lenovo have shared control of the Android tablet pie, however sizable that is — frankly speaking, it's not that sizable — over the past several years and while that might not change, the more important thing for Google is being able to grow the number of competent options in the market. It has its own Pixel Tablet on the way for next year, but we suspect the company welcomes news of OnePlus's attempt as well... even if, to some observers' dismissals, it's just a Oppo Pad in disguise.