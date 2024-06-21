Summary June 27 marks the launch of the OnePlus Tablet Pro in China, hinting at a top-performance Android tablet coming to Western markets soon.

Believed to be the successor to the OnePlus Pad, the device uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for enhanced battery efficiency and performance when compared to the previous generation.

Separately, OnePlus is set to unveil the Ace 3 Pro smartphone with its "Glacier Battery" tech, alongside the OnePlus Watch 2 in China.

OnePlus' entry into the tablet market was generally well received, and it easily made our list of the best Android tablets on the market. In our testing of the OnePlus Pad, we were impressed by its high-resolution 11.6-inch display, and its solid performance in both light and heavy use, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Its battery life is another strong point worth highlighting, offering multiple days of usage between charges, paired with 67W fast charging to quickly refuel the 9,510mAh cell. Overall, we gave the tablet a 7.5/10 score, with minor deductions for the lack of a fingerprint scanner, a weird camera bump placement, and the odd OxygenOS bug here and there.

Earlier this month, we learned that OnePlus might reportedly be readying the successor to the OnePlus Pad. Now, the Shenzhen, China-based company has shared an exact date for the tablet's launch.

The successor to the OnePlus Pad will reportedly be called the OnePlus Tablet Pro in China, as shared by the company in a Weibo post alongside a teaser image (via Android Authority). If and when the tablet comes to the North American market, it will likely be named the OnePlus Pad 2.

While the company did not reveal any pivotal details, its teaser image and caption, as translated, read "Android's strongest performance tablet, the appearance is the peak," and "ecological new product launch conference," hinting at a high-performance tablet, likely made with recycled materials. It also suggests that the launch will take place in less than a week, on Thursday, June 27.

Unlike the current OnePlus Pad, its successor appears in two colorways, a dark shade that might be black or gray, and a green colorway that appears lighter than the current OnePlus Pad's "Halo Green."

Elsewhere, the image suggests no design changes. The rear camera bar is still located in the middle and appears to be as protruded as its predecessor. The OnePlus logo's placement is unchanged, and the same goes for the bezels and the rounded corners.

The Pad 2 might actually be the best Android tablet

Source: OnePlus

Previous leaks have indicated that the tablet will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to power the tablet, helping it achieve the "Android's strongest performance tablet" tag that OnePlus is insisting on. This would make the OnePlus Tablet Pro/OnePlus Pad 2 the first tablet to use the high-end chipset, and improve upon the OnePlus Pad 1's already-great battery efficiency and performance.

Elsewhere, Digital Chat Station, a credible source of news on Weibo, shared live images presumed to be of the OnePlus Pad 2. The leaker, as translated from Chinese, corroborates OnePlus' claim, saying that the "performance of the Android tablet is at the top." The leaker added that the tablet will feature an all-metal body, and will reportedly be "very light and thin." You can check out the live images in the gallery below. It is currently unknown if and when the tablet will make its way to international markets, though we will likely learn more about OnePlus' plans on June 27.

June 27 will be a big day for OnePlus fans in China

In addition to the new tablet, OnePlus is also set to launch the new Ace 3 Pro, its first smartphone to use the new "Glacier Battery" tech with a 6,100mAh cell. According to the manufacturer, the device will sport a high-strength metal aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for drop protection, alongside support for IP65 dust and water resistance for overall durability and longevity.

Additionally, OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Watch 2 in China, which appears to be significantly different from the OnePlus Watch 2 available in international markets. It appears to sport the same "Radiant Steel" and "Black Steel" colorways as the international OnePlus Watch 2, albeit with two digital crowns. For reference, the international version of the Watch 2 features only one digital crown and an Apple Watch Ultra-like Action Button below it. The watch also appears to sport slimmer bezels, with distinct bands. It is possible that the watch will make its way to international markets in the form of the OnePlus Watch 3, but that's just speculation.

We'll have more to share once the devices are officially unveiled on June 27.