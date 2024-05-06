After some ups and downs, OnePlus is a force to be reckoned with in 2024, with the brand delivering some of the best smartphones, tablets, and accessories on the market. And while the company's prices are pretty fair, sometimes even coming in lower than competing devices, it never hurts to save if you're looking to purchase a new OnePlus device.

While we've seen some awesome deals on OnePlus phones in the past, these latest deals are probably some of the best we've seen all year. You can score awesome savings on the OnePlus 12, 12R, OnePlus Pad, Watch 2, and so much more. So if you've been looking to upgrade your tech, now's going to be an awesome time to shop during this OnePlus sping sales event.

OnePlus 12

Close

The OnePlus 12 is one of the best smartphones you can buy in 2024. It offers an impressive set of features, along with a distinct design, and a price point that falls below competing flagship phones. For a limited time, you can now save $100 off, which is a fantastic discount for this premium phone.

OnePlus 12 $700 $800 Save $100 The OnePlus 12 builds on the OnePlus 11 in all key areas. While the design is unchanged, the phone features a bigger 6.82-inch display with an insane peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside the phone is more powerful while also being 10% more power efficient. This is backed by a bigger 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $700 at OnePlus

OnePlus 12R

Close

The OnePlus 12R is one of the best budget Android smartphones you can buy in 2024. The phone offers excellent performance and comes with a fantastic display. Furthermore, you get phenomenal battery life, along with a price that just can't be beat. For a limited time, you can save $70 off, which makes this device an even better deal than before.

OnePlus 12R $530 $600 Save $70 The OnePlus 12R is the cheaper sibling of the OnePlus 12, delivering almost the same experience as the flagship at a lower price point. It achieves this using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a beefy 5,500mAh battery. $530 at Amazon

OnePlus N30