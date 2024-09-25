Key Takeaways OnePlus has partnered with Spotify to provide exclusive in-game music controls on OnePlus phones.

OnePlus arguably makes some of the best phones in the market, though some of its recent software efforts have left a lot to be desired. It's not new for a smartphone brand to partner with a popular app to provide some exclusive features. Phones like the OnePlus 12 and prior models come with apps like Netflix preinstalled, though it can be deleted. But sometimes, these partnerships can go beyond preinstalling the app on a device. OnePlus has just illustrated that in a new exclusive feature partnership with Spotify that specifically takes aim at gamers.

OnePlus founder Pete Lau announced the company's new partnership on X/Twitter, offering OnePlus device owners an in-game Spotify window/overlay containing music controls and a horizontally swipeable row of playlists. The accompanying graphic shared by Lau provides a decent look at these controls, though it's unclear how exactly this window is activated inside a game. We're guessing it's tied into the OnePlus Games app or the built-in gaming mode.

Some unanswered questions

Lau added that users of both OnePlus and Oppo smartphones "in select markets" will find a new overlay in the Spotify app that introduces the new "gaming tools." There's no specific word on supported markets, though it appears India is one of them, at least based on a user comment to Lau's post. It's unknown whether users can customize the playlists displayed within this in-game window or if they're stuck with auto-generated playlists. The only playlists we've seen so far are Recently Played and Recommended for Today.

Despite some of the unknowns, this feature addition is a neat way to get OnePlus users excited about their Spotify subscription, as it finally allows them to pause/play or change the music without interrupting the game. There doesn't appear to be a back/rewind button among the controls, though that could change in upcoming iterations.

It's not uncommon for people to have music playing in the background while gaming, and it's nice of OnePlus and Spotify to tap into this particular niche. Given that OxygenOS and ColorOS are similar, save for some differences, we expect the feature to work similarly across OnePlus and Oppo devices.

Are you seeing this new in-game Spotify window on your OnePlus device? Let us know.