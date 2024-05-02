Most Android phones have a built-in screen recording feature, and OnePlus phones are no different. All OnePlus phones, including our favorite foldable, the OnePlus Open, come with a screen recorder that allows you to record your screen without installing third-party apps. We show you how to record the screen on your OnePlus phone and offer tips for making the best recordings.

How to record your screen with the OnePlus screen recorder

OnePlus phones come with a preinstalled screen recorder. It's light on features but is handy if you need to capture a quick recording without hassle.

Before using the screen recorder, add it to the Quick Settings menu. This lets you access the screen recorder from the drop-down notification shade. You don't need to search for apps or scroll through menus.

How to add the OnePlus screen recorder to your Quick Settings menu

The screen recorder may be in your Quick Settings menu. If you don't see it, follow these steps to add it.

Swipe down twice from the top of your screen to open the full notification shade. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the notification shade. Tap Edit tiles to open the Quick Settings editor. Scroll right on the bottom half (inactive tiles) of the Quick Settings editor until you see the Screen Recording button. Drag the Screen Recording tile to the top half (active tiles). Close

The screen recorder now appears in your Quick Settings menu. You can change its position by returning to the Edit screen and dragging it to a new location.

How to edit your OnePlus screen recorder settings

You can use the OnePlus screen recorder immediately, but check the app's settings first. Tap and hold the Screen Recording tile in the Quick Settings menu to open the recorder. These are the settings you can adjust:

Record sounds from the phone.

Record sounds from your microphone.

Set the resolution and bitrate of recordings. Available settings range from 480p to 1080p and 4 to 16 Mbps. These settings are tied together.

Set the frame rate of recordings. Available settings range from 15 to 60 FPS.

Record a selfie video at the same time.

Show screen touches during a recording.

Video coding format settings.

Close

You cannot change these settings during a recording.

How to use the OnePlus screen recorder

When you set up the screen recorder to your preferences, you're ready to use it.

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the Quick Settings menu. Tap the Screen recording tile. A bubble with record, settings, and exit buttons appears on your screen. Tap the Record button to start recording Tap the Stop button to start recording Tap the Pause button to pause the recording and tap Record again to resume.

Your OnePlus phone saves the screen recording in its local Videos file. You can also back it up automatically to Google Photos.

Tips on using the OnePlus screen recorder

The OnePlus screen recorder is easy to use, but these tips help you produce better quality and more consistent recordings.

Be mindful of file sizes

Increasing the resolution, bit rate, and frame rate of recordings can improve their file size. Leave these settings at default unless you have a specific need (for example, recording a game at 60FPS).

Drag and drop the recording bubble

The recording bubble doesn't appear in the final recording, but you can drag it to move it around your screen before and during a recording. Dragging the bubble doesn't activate the screen touch setting.

Avoid interruptions

The OnePlus screen recorder records alert sounds and incoming notifications. Mute your notifications and turn on Do Not Disturb to avoid interruptions to your recording.

Record short videos

Recordings made with the OnePlus screen recorder are limited to 3GB or 20 minutes, whichever is reached first. If you want to record longer videos, edit short recordings together or use a third-party screen recorder.

How to record your screen with a third-party app

The built-in OnePlus screen recorder is useful, but if you regularly need to record your screen, you may find it lacks valuable features.

Multiple screen recording apps are available on the Play Store. Browse these to see what apps work best for you. However, we recommend trying AZ Reorder first. This app strikes a balance between ease of use and the number of features. On top of all the features offered by the default OnePlus screen recorder, you can:

Export recordings as GIFs

Draw on the screen while recording

Edit videos in the app

Compress videos

More features are included, and you can download and use the app for free. However, you must pay a subscription to remove the watermark and access all features.

Capture screen recordings in a couple of taps

The OnePlus screen recorder is a valuable tool, but remember to adjust its settings first. Thanks to OxygenOS, OnePlus phones have various useful features that set them apart from the best Android phones. If you're new to OnePlus phones, change these settings immediately to personalize your experience.