The Android tablet market, including our selection of the best, has been dominated by a few stale options from PC hardware specialists like Lenovo and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range. However, a new contender might soon challenge the status quo. As a brand (at least formerly) known for flagship-killer hardware on a budget, OnePlus could change the tablet game. We are now even more hopeful, as rumors suggest a OnePlus Pad is in private testing in India.

Oppo entered the tablet space early in 2022, lending hope to the possibility of a OnePlus Pad, because both companies often share hardware designs. MySmartPrice reports OnePlus is testing out a tablet codenamed “Aries” in India, ahead of an official debut. It could be called the OnePlus Pad or OnePlus Tab, but there’s no certainty associated with either name.

As far as specifications go, this could be a budget tablet in the offing, resembling the Oppo Pad Air we mentioned previously. Concrete details about the OnePlus Pad are unknown, but for reference, the Oppo Pad Air boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 10.36-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1440p resolution, and a 7,100mAh battery.

That said, the report mentions testing is localized, so perhaps the product is destined for the Indian market only. A potential launch timeline also remains shrouded in mystery, but the rumor suggests the OnePlus Tab could debut alongside the rumored OnePlus 11R around June 2023, which has historically been another India-exclusive device.

OnePlus has been contemplating entering the tablet market for a long time, with rumors first cropping up in mid-2021 thanks to a "OnePlus Pad" trademark filing in Europe. Even if the tablet pans out India-exclusive in the beginning, the company sure looks like it's getting ready to bring it to more markets.